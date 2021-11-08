The possibility of trilogy refloats!

With Canelo Alvarez crowned undisputed world champion at 168 pounds, there is a chance that a trilogy of bouts against Gennady Golovkin will come to fruition next year.

Saúl El Canelo Álvarez had made it very clear in December of last year, after beating Callum smith in unanimous decision and snatch the WBA and WBC titles at 168 pounds. He wanted to be the undisputed world champion of the division before saying goodbye to 2021 and he wasn’t going to be distracted by anything along the way.

He had to take a mandatory defense with Avni Yildirim in February which he resolved without breaking the bank. Then he was able to face Billy Joe Saunders to take the WBO belt from him and this Saturday, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, he did the same with Caleb Plant to add the IBF title and achieve his mission.

And although in the press conference after his historic coronation he said it was time to take a short break to regain energy, all the fighters who had been on the waiting list know that they will have a better chance of negotiating a fight with the Guadalajara from Las they had this year.

Among those who have already raised their hands stand out David Benavídez, Jermall Charlo and also Anthony Dirrell, who fought and knocked out last night in the co-feature match. But who steals all eyes is Gennady Golovkin, who now could pay off the outstanding debt and have a trilogy with Canelo.

In a wheel of thought, the brand new undisputed world champion did not rule out the possibility of doing that fight next year as long as the negotiations meet his expectations. For now, he does not seem to have any intention of moving up to the light heavyweight division and that is a good sign for the Kazakh.