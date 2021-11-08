the photos of Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr. and other more bizarre Avengers that you will see today

The figures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) They must be among the most important not only today but also in history. It is difficult to think of artists who generate the buzz like actors of the stature of Tom holland, Robert Downey Jr. or Mark Ruffalo, to mention a few cases. Therefore, it is difficult that, when it comes to social networks, a follower has not seen absolutely everything that the internet can offer.

However, a user of Instagram He managed to surprise fans of the franchise. It was with a fun post on their social networks, @ avenger_lover_2008, where he uploaded some images that were worth almost 20 thousand likes. The reason? A never-before-seen photos of the actors of the MCU. “Who knows well?”asked the user in the post made.

The fan used the mobile application Face App, which allows different tasks to be carried out, among which the change of faces stands out. Thus, he took one of the highest quality photos of Thanos, the main villain of the infinity saga, and replaced it with the faces of different figures such as Tom Hiddleston, Tom holland, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Rufalo.

Tom Holland makes his way into a new franchise

For some time there has been speculation about the possibility that Spider-Man: No Way Home be the farewell for Tom holland of the MCU. Your contract and the relationship between Sony Pictures, Marvel and Disney seem to be a hindrance. Although it is possible that these problems will be solved and the British actor will reappear as Peter parker, already has a new saga on the way.

This is Uncharted, a feature film developed by PlayStation inspired by one of their most popular video game franchises. The game, whose name is the same as the film, focuses on Nathan drake, an adventurer who feels driven by the blood of one of his greatest ancestors and sets out to travel the world in search of lost relics and great fortunes. The premiere was scheduled for February 18, 2022 and will co-star with Antonio Banderas and Mark Wahlberg.