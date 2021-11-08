The Pérez family vibrated with Checo’s podium at the Mexico City Grand Prix

2 Related

“When he got out of the car, I felt my legs fade,” that’s how Antonio Pérez Mendoza, Sergio Pérez’s brother, described the moment he saw the youngest of the family get up at the Foro Sol, after having achieved the third place in the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico City.

The Foro Sol, Toño said, his energy caught up with him. The middle brother of the family that Marilú Mendoza and Antonio Pérez Garibay formed 40 years ago accompanied his parents, his wife Ileana, his sister-in-law Carola, his sister Paola and his nephew Chequito at that peak moment in Checo’s life.

The father ‘Garibay’, now a new multi-member deputy for Jalisco, is used to being in the spotlight and celebrated in style and is the main promoter that his children are “sick” from motor racing, but he always speaks.

Francisco Guasco / POOL / EPA-EFE

Toño said that he watched the entire race inside the Red Bull garage and the last 10 laps already had tears in his eyes.

“I took off my hearing aids and I didn’t want to listen any more,” said Toñito, as they also say.

Then he ran with his sister-in-law to the Foro Sol where the award was held, while carrying his nephew. Once there, he fell into a state of shock again, but from a shock of affection for his brother.

He commented that yesterday Checo was concentrating on the race to such an extent that he called him to ask where he would see the Canelo Álvarez fight and told him that in his hotel room, but alone.

This is the second consecutive podium that Toño has to live with his brother, since he was in Austin.