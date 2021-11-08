The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV opens November with a discount

It arrived in 2014 as one of the first Plug-in hybrid SUV market, and since then and with its continuous evolutions the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has become one of the best options for those drivers looking for a plug-in vehicle with the ZERO label from DGT in an attractive format SUV with a generous space inside.

A model that, as we have seen a few weeks ago, has a new generation around the corner, but for those who do not want to wait for its current model, it is presented in this month of November with an impressive discount that will end up convincing the most undecided, and we are talking about a total reduction of nothing less than 17,500 euros.

A spacious plug-in hybrid SUV for less than 30,000 euros

We are talking about a vehicle whose fare price normally starts at about 46,300 euros for its entry version Motion 4WD which already has generous standard equipment that includes a complete SDA infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, a blind spot detection system (BSW), a rear view camera (parking assistance system) and a mechanical section of the most solvent with a total of 235 hp by adding a 2.4 gasoline engine with 135 hp and 211 Nm accompanied by two electric motors of 82 and 95 hp that make possible an electric all-wheel drive not very common among the vast majority of current hybrid SUVs. In addition, its battery of 13.8 kWh allow to offer an electric autonomy of 45 km.

However, this November, Mitsubishi offers it with a set of promotions that allow this price to be cut to a few 17,500 euros We include the commercial discount of 10,500 euros, another 2,000 discount for financing with the brand and the maximum 5,000 euros that can be discounted thanks to the aid of the MOVES III Plan -as long as you deliver a car in exchange-. So as a result you can take a whole Outlander PHEV for just 28,800 euros -Price that includes the extra 500 euros that your metallic paint costs.

Applicable to all versions until the end of the month

And if you are looking for it more equipped, its superior versions can also benefit from the promotion, leaving the version Kaiteki 4WD for about 32,200 euros and the Kaiteki + 4WD by 34,800 euros.

The promotion, subject to a financing for a minimum amount of 12,500 euros and a minimum term of 48 months, it will last the entire month of November, so if you were looking for a good plug-in hybrid, do not think about it too much, and if you still do not know why it may be a good option you can read our 10 reasons right down here.

