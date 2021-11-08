THE MASTER ANSWERED: What will happen to Piqué, Busquets, Ter Stegen, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto with Xavi as FC Barcelona coach?

Xavi Hernandez, the new culé coach, has friends in the current squad of the FC Barcelona, players with whom he coincided during his time as a Blaugrana footballer.

There are those who believe that this will be a counter, that it is something that will generate difficulties. Teacher you don’t see it that way. On the contrary, he thinks it is an advantage to know the team captains.

In addition, he sent a couple of powerful errands: 1. They all start from scratch (there are no guaranteed entitlements). 2. To them, those who must lead the locker room, will demand more.

THE SITUATION OF THE CAPTAINS WITH XAVI AS THE DT OF FC BARCELONA

“The plan is that they are all players, they all start from scratch. The advantage is that I know them. It is an advantage. It is an advantage to train players who have been teammates. In this case, they are friends, friends on the staff. So, precisely, they are the ones I will squeeze the most. Those I know, the captains, I have to demand. I’ll try to get them to somehow lead the dressing room. And they are very important. Because they have lived through many situations and have experience ”.

“I know them, I know what their virtues are, their defects. For me it is an advantage. It happened to me at Al Sadd. And, on the contrary, it was not a problem. It is an advantage. I see it as an advantage. I know Gerard (Piqué), I know Busi, I know Jordi Alba, I know Ter Stegen and I know Sergi (Roberto) perfectly well. And, precisely, they are the captains. They have to lead the team, they have to pull the cart. They will be the first to whom you demand. They will be more players in the squad. Everyone starts from scratch, no one starts with an advantage ”.

“My relationship with them is very good, I have a friendly relationship with the captains. And with Ter Stegen I also have a very good relationship. And it is important that they know the idea that I have. I have already spoken with several of them, I have a direct relationship. They are the ones who have to help, they are the ones who have to pull the car in the important moments. They are the ones who have experience and somehow have to lead the younger players. It is very important that they feel involved, we will help them, because in the end they are the captains of the group and the team. It is important that everyone feels comfortable, happy and that we are a family. If you are happy, I think you can perform very well ”.

Undefeated data. Xavi Hernández played 314 games with Sergio Busquets and 312 games with Gerard Piqué. They know each other by heart. Colleagues at the club level and at the national team level.

Did you know..? Xavi Hernández won 25 collective titles as a FC Barcelona player. Champion of absolutely everything with the club of his loves.