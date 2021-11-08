The lyrical genius, Álvaro Díaz, launches studio album ‘Felicilandia’

The urban-alternative Puerto Rican rapper, lyrical genius and creative director, Álvaro Díaz, highlights his great talent with his new and highly anticipated studio album, ‘Felicilandia’, through Universal Music Latino and under the management of the multi-talent incubator. -media, NEON16. The album, which many of his fans and media consider his best work of art to date, includes collaborations with renowned artists such as Rauw Alejandro, Sebastian Yatra, Tainiy, Feid, Randy [Jowell & Randy], Rawayana, and Jesse Baez, among others.

‘Felicilandia’ stands out for its extraordinary production that features award-winning producer Tainy alongside other respected producers such as Manuel Lara (Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro), Nekxum (Daddy Yankee), Jota Rosa (Selena Gomez, J Balvin), and Caleb Calloway (Bad Bunny).

The album follows the successful release of his latest single “Problemon” with Rauw Alejandro which was trending on YouTube and was critically acclaimed as The New York Times wrote, “There are many hymns entangled in reggaeton, but Puerto Rican singers Álvaro Díaz and Rauw Alejandro are masters of perreo desire ”and Rolling Stone who expressed,“… ”Problemon”, one of the most captivating tracks of the project that highlights Rauw’s melodic voice and Díaz’s skill as a rapper ”.

Regarding the title and the inspiration of the album, Álvaro explains that, ‘Felicilandia’ is a place where sad children go to seek happiness. The album represents the search for happiness and that is the concept ”.

In his own words, Álvaro explains the concept and inspiration behind the 16 mind-blowing and innovative songs that are part of ‘Felicilandia’, a refreshing proposal within the redundancy of the urban genre.

Earlier this year, Díaz wrote »Baila Conmigo» for Selena Gómez and Rauw Alejandro, which reached number 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay and Rhythm charts. Last month he earned his second No. 1 as a songwriter on the Tainy & Yandel song »Deja Vu», also on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart.

Álvaro Díaz is one of the artists to watch because he is positioning himself to be the next star of Latin rap.

Source. Central American and Caribbean Digital Newspaper