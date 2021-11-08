The internist Leoncio Moreno dies; rest in peace, professor

Faculty of Medicine of the University of Valladolid (UVA), where Leoncio Moreno taught.

This Saturday the internist doctor died in Valladolid Leoncio Moreno, Professor of Medicine of the University of Valladolid (UVA).

Retired from his care work some years ago, his teaching status made him very popular with many current colleagues, of whom he was his teacher in the faculty classrooms.

Unexpected and media death

His death has surprised many acquaintances, because his state of health did not presage this fact. In addition, the way in which it has occurred has put the media focus on his death, since it has happened in the José Zorrila Stadium, due to a myocardial infarction, while witnessing a football match between the Real Valladolid and the Mirandés, something that has caused the local press to make special coverage of the death.

Reactions of affection and respect between colleagues and students

Among the reactions to Moreno’s death, those of colleagues, friends and students stand out. Vicente Gonzalez, fellow internist, has reminded you as “very human and close to the patient. Master in the anamnesis and in the pathophysiological reasoning. Fleeing from honors. It was very nice working with him. “

Jose Luis Almudí, president of the College of Physicians of Valladolid, has expressed in social networks his regret for the goodbye of Leoncio Moreno: “We have left a great professional.”

Also the president of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Valladolid, Angel Marañón, has described him as “a vocational physician and an excellent person.”

Among the students, Eduardo Lopez, now an intensivist pediatrician in Madrid October 12 °, has remembered him as “one of the best professors of Medicine at the University of Valladolid”, while the surgeon Angel Cilleruelo He has dismissed him with a “rest in peace, professor.”

Ivan Cusácovich, internist of the Valladolid University Clinical Hospital, and has also added to the memory of his teacher: “Today my Master has passed away, my dear Leoncio Moreno. He taught me those things that do not come in books, a personal way of understanding Medicine that he knew how to transmit to me and that one day I also made mine. Thanks to him I am what I am as a doctor. They all have tutors, I had a teacher“.

For Fernando Guzon, family doctor, leaves “a good doctor, a better person. I learned a lot from him, especially common sense“, some words that have found an echo in another family doctor, Jesus, that in the microblogging has written about Moreno: “A great teacher, a craftsman in his way of teaching and to bring that common sense closer to the students. ”