The good and the bad of the Mexican GP

The Mexico City Grand Prix was presented at the Mexico City after two years of absence and after a vibrant career, in ESPN We present you the good and the bad that was experienced throughout the three days of activities in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack and whose career could you see through Star Plus.

The 2nd tier, which could not be opened on Friday and will remain partially open for Saturday and Sunday. @ AlertF1

The bad

Little effectiveness of the Fast Pass: The organizers conditioned the entry of fans to the event with the presentation of the so-called Fast Pass or a copy of the complete vaccination table or negative result of the PCR test, but those in charge of checking these points at the gates made little or no case to The documentation necessary to live an F1 is without risk of contagion by Covid-19.

Long lines: This point is linked to the so-called Fast Pass, because the “special” doors for people who had this procedure and those who did not have caused people to crowd at the doors, which caused long lines and the fans had to wait until hour and a half to enter the place.

The longest lines were lived this Sunday and from three hours before the event, in the vicinity of the racetrack.

Areas where masks were not respected: The mask became the main protection measure against a risk of contagion by Covid-19 and with the presence of a one hundred percent capacity due to the green traffic light in Mexico City.

In various sections of the AHR, people were without face masks and the distance they had with other attendees did not matter.

Resale: Unlike in other years, resellers were closer than ever to access doors. In previous editions, the capital’s policemen put special emphasis on this point, but this week the hoarders were in the place without any problem and without risk of being arrested.

Orange zone at risk: This was the most critical point experienced by the fans who bought a ticket for the race, since last Friday the fans who had a place for tier 2A of the orange zone could not enter because the stands did not have the conditions necessary to have people. Civil protection partially closed that place and hundreds of people complained about this aspect, as many fans who traveled from other areas of the country and abroad could not see the first two practices. The organizers returned as a refund 500 pesos in cash and 500 pesos so that they could buy at the facilities.

The Red Bulll RB16B of Max Verstappen, winners of the Mexican GP. Getty

The good

Atmosphere: Despite the bad points, the fans once again showed that it is one of the warmest and most festive of the entire calendar. The fans did not stop chanting the Mexican Checo Pérez and those who were in the Foro Sol area collaborated with the so-called monumental flag that they formed using green, white and red shirts.

Czech podium: The local driver, Checo Pérez, gave the fans the most important result for a Mexican in a Formula 1 Grand Prix by reaching third position.

The man from Guadalajara managed to stay in third place from the start of the race and did not drop third position, although he was close to stealing second position from Lewis Hamilton, being less than half a second away.

The Green Band was imposed: One of the initiatives that the organizers had was the request to attend with green shirts. Many fans opted for Mexico National Team shirts to support the event, while another of the colors that dominated the most was blue, red and yellow, belonging to the Red Bull team.

New attendance record: The Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico City broke its attendance record by having 374 thousand fans between the three days of activity. Its previous mark dated from 2019 with 345 thousand 694, in the fifth edition of the third stage of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.