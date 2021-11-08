The Ford Puma stops being the flagship of the brand for a lowered model that doubles in sales to the SUV

On Ford they are well aware of the difficulty of succeeding in a market like Spain. That is why the Americans were very happy to see that they had hit the nail on the head with their new Ford Cougar, a compact-size SUV that, in fact, is the brand’s best-selling in Spain.

Of course, not every month the Cougar is the one that ends up being the model of Ford that most triumphs. Without going any further, this past October the Puma was neither the first nor the second Ford best sellers, but was the third in a discreet position number 53.

Ford Puma

Several starts ahead finished the Kuga, at position 37, and the Focus, which obtained a more than remarkable position number 23. In fact, as much as the Puma remains the best-selling model in Ford in Spain, that the Focus doubled in sales in October is no coincidence.

The Ford Focus continues to grow

And it is that the American firm has been promoting its compact for some time with very tempting offers. The current one, as we see in quecochemecompro.es, leave the starting price of this Focus in just 16,556 euros. A price that comes with an already included discount of 4,507 euros.

But the best of all, and which is surely also the reason for the success of this album, is that the Focus more basic comes very well equipped as standard. Starting with its engine, a 100 horsepower 1.0 EcoBoost gasoline and ending with its equipment, very complete from the most basic model.

Ford Focus

And it is that all Focuses have smart regenerative charging as standard, TFT on-board computer, rear electric windows and sound system, air conditioning, fog lights and economic driving mode.

It remains to be known now if in these two months that remain to the end of the year the Focus will be able to grow both in sales and to unseat the Cougar as the flagship of the brand.