The extent of Ansu Fati’s injury at FC Barcelona is revealed

The FC Barcelona suffered a tremendous comeback against Celta de Vigo in Bullets. Undoubtedly, the Catalan team is in a delicate situation as regards the possibility of succeeding Atlético de Madrid in the list of our winners. League. And it is that culés they are not going through their best moment on the football field.

Therefore, Xavi Hernández, the one chosen to take charge of his project, is going to have a lot of work ahead of him in the Barcelona. Of course, the protagonism of this text is going to focus on the figure of Ansu Fati (19 years old). The reason? The physical problems he suffered in the crash against the entity light blue in Galician territory.

A very sensitive loss for Xavi

“The tests carried out on Ansu Fati have shown that he suffers a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of the left thigh. It is low and the evolution will mark his availability”, published the Catalan club through its official media. What’s more, he will be replaced by Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) on Luis Enrique’s list for commitments against Greece and Sweden.

Now as it progresses Catalunya Ràdio, Ansu could be in the dry dock between four and six weeks. That is, the emerging star of Barça would not compete with the squad again blaugrana until mid-December. In short, a tremendous emotional blow for the entity chaired by Joan Laporta.