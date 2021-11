The explosive trailer for the new film by Nicolas Cage arrives

Nicolas Cage may be considered a good or bad actor, but he rarely goes unnoticed. And his new tape, Prisoners of the Ghostland, It seems to be one of those who either love or hate each other, but are seen in the same way.

Precisely, the new trailer for the film is quite striking, because it shows Cage acting as usual and wearing a suit full of explosives, even some close to his private parts.

Prisoners of the Ghostland tells the story of a bank robber who ends up in jail due to a failed robbery in a place called Samurai Town. When the village chief’s granddaughter disappears, they offer Nicolas Cage’s character a deal: get out of jail in exchange for wearing the aforementioned explosive suit and searching for the missing girl.

From then on, the movie unfolds like many action movies: mistakes by the lot, people who don’t act for whom they say they act, and bloody, explosive action.

Prisoners of the Ghostland It is directed by Sion Sono, a filmmaker whose original plan was to shoot the film in Mexico. However, and as he confessed to Entertainment Weekly, Sono suffered a heart problem. As a result, Nicolas Cage himself suggested that the filming be done in Japan, the director’s native country.

This film will be released on September 17 both in theaters and on video-on-demand services. Regarding the latter, there is still no specific information and it is not clear if it will reach Netflix, Amazon Prime or which of the platforms of streaming. At least so far, the first reviews have been more than positive.

Editor’s Recommendations