The exhibition ‘Castles in the air’ is presented in various locations in Bierzo

The Association for the Development of the Berciana Region (ASODEBI), In collaboration with other LAGs in Castilla y León, it launches a new initiative, within the framework of the ‘Castillo en el Aire’ Cooperation project, which started on Tuesday, November 9 at the MARCA in Cacabelos.

Under the motto ‘When you know what you see, you empathize with the environment; what is understood is wanted; what is wanted is protected, and what is considered one’s own is defended ‘the Itinerant Exhibition ‘Castles in the Air, A drone view’, which will travel during the months of November and December through different locations in Bierzo: Cacabelos, Villafranca del Bierzo, Balboa, Vega de Valcarce, Priaranza del Bierzo and Chano (Peranzanes).

This exhibition, which follows the videomapping carried out at the Castillo de Los Templarios in July, is part of a promotion and dissemination project that aims to respond to the need to value in a different, interesting and attractive way the historical, cultural and landscape heritage of six rural territories of Castilla y León.

To do this, it focuses on unique resources such as castles, fortresses, walls, towers, watchtowers, buttes, old enclosures and defensive sites, such as forts, optical towers and viewpoints.

The exhibition is made up of a selection of forty photographs that represent the field work carried out during 2020 and part of 2021.

To carry out this work, a drone has been flown and recorded with a camera in different locations of our rural geography: the Berciana Region, the Moraña Region, the Campo Charro, Alba de Tormes and Guijuelo regions, the Montes Torozos region. and Vega Baja del Duero, the regions of Sierra de Ávila, Tierra de Pinares, Valles Amblés and del Alberche, and the region of Sanabria and Carballeda.

Anyone who visits will be able to discover ‘a bird’s eye view’, castles, fortresses, walls, towers, watchtowers, motes, old enclosures and defensive sites, viewpoints … A great opportunity to discover all the charms that are housed in our rural environment.

Calendar