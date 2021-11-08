The Diputación returns to ‘prescribe culture’ throughout the province with an investment of 100,000 euros

The Leonés Institute of Culture launches a new edition of its ‘Culture Recipe’ program thanks to which this autonomous body of the Provincial Council will directly assume the contracting of shows and artistic performances to offer them, free of charge, to the Leonese city councils

The Leonés Institute of Culture (ILC) of the Provincial Council has launched a new edition of its special program ‘Culture Recipe’, an initiative devised last year to combat the effects that the pandemic was causing in the cultural sector during the most complicated months , but whose success has moved the autonomous body to promote now a new and broader call for it.

In this way, the Leonés Institute of Culture has summoned the professionals of the performing arts of the province to present concrete projects to carry out representations in the rural environment of León until June 30, 2022. Previously, this institution had made known that municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants could request an action within this program and with the possibility of choosing between different styles.

Proposals for performances by artists will be accepted on paper or through the ILC’s electronic headquarters (depending on whether they are natural or legal persons) from the publication of the announcement in the BOP, which, foreseeably, will take place this Monday. , and until November 19, 2021, for which the form created for this purpose and available both on the ILC’s electronic headquarters and on the institution’s website must be filled out. As for the municipalities, they have until December 1 to request an action. All the necessary documentation (bases, form, evaluation sheet, etc.) can be found in the ‘calls’ section of the ILC website: www.institutoleonesdecultura.es/institutoleonesdecultura/convocatoria/.

Once the proposals have been received and analyzed, the Leonés Institute of Culture will select the projects and determine the number of representations to be made of each one. Regarding the conditions, projects of natural or legal persons that have their fiscal domicile in the province of León will be contracted. In addition, in order to be hired, the natural or legal person must be registered with the IAE in the corresponding section at the time of carrying out the activity. The offer must be adapted to market prices and it will be taken into account that it is not disproportionate in order to be able to hire the largest number of professionals in the province and serve a greater number of municipalities.

The objective is to formalize the contracts in the coming weeks and that these be carried out in the municipalities of the province until June 30, 2022. Likewise, the ILC plans a new edition of ‘Culture Recipe’ designed to be developed along throughout the summer.