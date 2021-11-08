The defense of ‘Little Nicolás’ over Juan Carlos I, to burst out laughing

The juancarlismo he is very excited. After a year and three months on the run and a string of financial and sentimental scandals of all kinds, his idol has all ready to leave Abu Dhabi and return to Spain … or Portugal. The problem is that neither Felipe VI nor the Pedro Sánchez government is very clear about where to place Juan Carlos, a mammoth elephant in a tiny room. There is no way to hide it, wow. And yes, of course: it has been regularizing a million in that way, while the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office has refined its legal problems as much as it could. But man is a Kinder egg: he always has a hidden surprise. It is one thing for them to discover each other with the 83-year-old veteran monarch thousands of miles away and in a golden cage; a very different one that rains filth again with the Bourbon of regattas, feasts and hunts throughout the Peninsula.

But boy, Juanito’s fan club is very crazy with the possibility of seeing him up close. A good example has been that of Bertín Osborne, who has released some brand of the house statements about his paella partner, talking about “Dubai” and “burqas“But he is not the only member of this group capable of making us burst out laughing with his occurrences, far from it. delusional characters with convictions for committing crimes that also go out to stand up for the fled. And one of them is Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, known on the circuit as ‘Little Nicholas‘.

The ‘little‘begins to not be so small: he is already 27 years old and a resume to cover and not stick your head out too much. But of course, it is asking for pears to the elm. Apart from posing as a CNI spy, trying to bribe Jordi Pujol’s family or pretending to be a government advisor to collect commissions, he also spread a false visit by Felipe VI to Galicia, later appearing with an escort of 4 policemen from Madrid. Have two prison sentences: one of 3 years for this last fact, and another of 1 year and 9 months to falsify your ID and make a friend appear on your behalf to the Selectivity tests. He’s a convicted felon, wow though still on the street, going from ‘terrazzo‘, nights out and getting more than a scare.

To fright, however, the one who has given us all who have read his statements about Juan Carlos I, whom he deeply admires. It would be more. “He has given everything for Spain and you have to be very cautious with everything that is said and with everything that comes out. Let the truth be told the damage that a person can do and I tell you personally, it can be quite annoying“Yes, yes, he says so. Incredible. Now it turns out that everything is a lie and that he is a poor innocent whose life has been destroyed. The friend of the knife of Victoria Federica says that she does not understand why they talk about the scandals of the Lord, “things that happened 25 years ago, do not interest“. Go crack. The Europa Press agency is not far behind, which through digital ‘Chance‘assures that the young man has used a phrase from Denzel Washingotn. Of the actor. In a movie. Please, enough of the jokes.

‘Little Nicolás’ defends King Juan Carlos with a phrase by Denzel Washington against the press https://t.co/2xFs4QlhTN – CHANCE (@CHANCE_es) November 8, 2021

The joke is self explanatory. ‘Between firefighters do not step on the hose‘. One is Master Yoda and the other an ‘ever-less-young’ Padawan.