The crew of SpaceX’s Dragon Crew will be forced to wear diapers on their journey back to Earth

Astronauts returning to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) this Sunday will be forced to wear diapers due to a failure in their spacecraft, reports AP.

Megan McArthur, a NASA astronaut and crew member of the spacecraft, described the situation on Friday as “suboptimal” but manageable. She and her three companions will spend 20 hours in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, from the moment the hatches close until the landing, scheduled for next Monday morning.

“Space flight is full of little challenges,” he declared during a press conference from the ISS. “This is just one more that we will find and deal with in our mission. So we are not overly concerned,” he added.

Those in charge of the mission decided to take McArthur and the rest of his crew home before launching their successors. SpaceX’s launch had already been delayed for more than a week due to bad weather and an undisclosed medical problem for one of the crew.

The astronauts had to deal with the leaking toilet when they lifted panels on their SpaceX capsule and discovered puddles of urine. The problem was discovered during a private SpaceX flight in September, when a tube dislodged and urine leaked under the floor plates.

Engineers determined that the capsule was not structurally compromised by urine and was safe for the return trip.

In addition to McArthur, the crew, who will complete 199 days in space at the end of their mission, is comprised of NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough; Aki Hoshide from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and Thomas Pesquet from ESA (European Space Agency). The ship will also bring to Earth about 1,500 kilos of material and scientific research.

