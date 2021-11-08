The country’s urologists continue to battle against prostate cancer

Dr. William Román, urologist part of the Social Responsibility Committee of the Puerto Rico Urological Association.

With 17% of cancer deaths in men The pancreatic tumor is still being placed among this population in Puerto Rico and urologists are clear that a large part of their functions is to fight this lethal disease.

This was expressed by Dr. William Román, urologist part of the Social Responsibility Committee of the Puerto Rico Urological Association, which recently held its convention in person.

“We do not know if it is due to genetics, eating habits, but for some reason that is being studied, cancer it is still the most common and lethal among Puerto Ricans. For this reason we created a campaign to raise awareness of the disease and health of men, which is about growing sideburns for 90 days during September, October and November. What we want is for patients to get checked. There is a saying that people fall or rise for women, because I exhort women to take their husbands to their routine appointments“, Said the also past president of the medical organization.

Among the patients with the highest risk of developing the disease are those with a family history of the disease, those of black race, and for this reason the doctor said that his recommendation is that all men undergo their tests preventive from 40 years, due to the mixture of ethnicities of Puerto Rican citizens.

“In time this cancer can be curable, but in its metastasis stage it can impact the bone. At this time we continue to check for blood and a physical exam. New tests are coming in the near future, such as a urine-based one that is about to be approved. With just a urine sample, we will be able to know if the patient has prostate cancer, and Puerto Rico will host the launch of that technology. We will be the first in the world to use it ”, he celebrated.

On the other hand, he maintained that his judgment the most common problem in the men of the country it is the enlargement of the prostate, much more than cancer of said organ, with the age factor in this line as one marked.

“In the long term, the enlarged prostate causes the bladder muscle to be affected, because it covers its outlet and over the years it weakens and can affect at some point whether the patient urinates. It also affects the kidneys because it causes the pressure of the urine to rise to the upper urinary tract and damage the kidneys. It can also cause stones, bleeding when urinating and other symptoms, “he added.

“Oncology in Puerto Rico relies a lot on urologists because among the first three cancers that affect men is cancer prostate ”, he established.

See more of the interview here: