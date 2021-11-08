“The conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening”

Matt Damon has explained to the magazine Vanity that he does not use insults in his personal life, but that he understands that his words may have led to confusion and angry reactions.

According to what Damon has explained to the aforementioned magazine, the actor yielded to the medium Sunday times an interview in which he explained a peculiar anecdote that happened at home, when his daughter got angry and left the table to punish her father: “I remembered a discussion I had with my daughter in which I tried to contextualize for her the progress that has been made achieved in regards to the LGBTQ + community. I grew up in Boston and, when I was a kid, I heard the word fag, and it was used on the street before I understood its meaning. “

To be as clear as possible, I support the LGBTQ + community “







Matt DamonActor





The interpreter of the saga Bourne He has continued recounting what happened: “I explained to him that that word was used constantly and casually, and that it was even a line of dialogue in a movie that I recorded in 2003; She, in turn, expressed her disbelief that there could ever have been a time when that word was used without thinking. To my admiration and pride, he was very eloquent about the extent to which that word could be painful for someone in the LGBTQ + community no matter how culturally normalized it was. Not only did I agree with her, but I was touched by her passion. “

Criticism rained down on the actor after this confession, like the one posted by Travon Free on Twitter: “So Matt Damon just found out ‘a few months ago’, through a reprimand from a girl, that it’s not supposed to be said the word fag ”.

Matt Damon as Jason Bourne Third parties

Faced with negative comments, the actor has responded through conversation with Sunday times: “I have never called anyone a fag in my personal life and this conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening. I do not use insults of any kind. I have learned that eradicating prejudice requires an active movement toward justice rather than finding passive comfort in imagining myself as one of the good guys. And since outright hostility to the LGBTQ + community is still not uncommon, I understand why my statement led many to assume the worst. To be as clear as possible, I support the LGBTQ + community ”.

Matt Damon refers to the criticism he received in 2015, when he declared himself in favor of gay actors staying in the closet. But in the same way as now, the actor later rectified in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres: “Actors are more effective when they are a mystery,” he clarified, indicating that his comments had been misinterpreted.

Any word that aims to discredit and disrespect LGBTQ people has no place in the media. “







Anthony Allen RamosGLAAD Talent Manager





Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD’s Chief Talent, gave his thoughts on Damon’s latest comments on Monday: This word, or any word that aims to discredit and disrespect LGBTQ people, has no place in mainstream media, social media, classrooms, workplaces, and beyond. There must be accountability at a time when anti-LGBTQ slurs are still rampant and can fuel discrimination and stereotypes, especially when used by outsiders to defame or describe LGBTQ people. “





Read also

Drafting