The brutal criticism of Martinoli, Dr. García and Faitelson for the victory of Pumas vs Cruz Azul: “Miseries”

Cougars surpassed Blue Cross on the field of the Olympic University. As last year, the felines came from behind to make a new comeback that evokes feline mystique and cementing misfortune. The 4-3 victory gave the pupils of Andres Lillini the opportunity to access the playoffs at the expense of Necaxa. Cruz Azul already had a guaranteed ticket, but the painful fall brings its worst ghosts into account.

The outrageous result led to endless reactions from various commentators. For instance, David faitelson praised the work of Lillini, technical director of the National University, who has overcome many setbacks to position Pumas among the aspiring candidates. League. “Another recognition for Andrés Lillini … The best thing that has happened to Pumas in a long time …”. Although, true to his style, he did not forget the bad moments that the Pedregal club went through throughout the campaign.

“The thing about Pumas has to be valued. The situation he faced losing important footballers, financial shortages and managerial disorder. For them, reaching the reclassification could mean a “triumph”, but let’s not lose the reality of their poor and mediocre season … “, valued the commentator on the present auriazul.

Who did not have any kind of mercy with the cats, and incidentally took the opportunity to criticize the Guadalajara, it was Christian Martinoli. The narrator attributed to the competition format the climate of relaxation that prevails in both institutions.

“Chivas and Pumas with the competition system in hand, making up their miseries,” fired the chronicler.

In various accounts, Martinoli has made clear his disagreement with the playoffs and the multiple opportunities it offers to teams with medium performances.

In addition, to reinforce his position, Christian took as an example his own team, the Toluca. “ChorizoPower hasn’t won for like three years and is still in fifth place. All said ”, he explained to measure the benefits of the Mexican championship. Everything indicates that Red Devils they will have to face each other with Pumas to fight for a ticket to the Big party.

Jose Ramon Fernandez He did not hide his joy at the victory of Universidad Nacional, the team of which he is a self-confessed fan, but he also did not miss the opportunity to reproach the feline team. “Pumas, with a heroic second half! He lost 1-3 against Cruz Azul and needed three goals to go to the playoffs. Álvarez and Diogo … architects of victory. They win 4-3 and qualify for the playoff. Why didn’t they play like this during the season? GOYA UNIVERSIDAD! ”Wrote the experienced commentator.

The result was shocking for both teams, but there were those who had a critical and lethal vision with celestial and auriazules. So he let it see Luis Garcia with a tweet in which he overwhelmed the two squads with everything. One for what was shown today; and others for the performance of a whole season full of troubles.

“The Cruz Azul thing is shameful, the Pumas thing is far from being epic. 21 points out of 51, nothing to celebrate. Any”

Blue Cross will have the opportunity to make amends for what happened against Striped from Monterrey. The box Juan Maximo Reynoso should be used thoroughly if you intend to forget the hard disaster against Pumas. The cement manufacturers have in mind to endorse the title they obtained last May against Santos Laguna. The opponent on duty eliminated him in the semifinals of the Conchampions and then beat the America in the end.

