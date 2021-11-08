The bets against the peso in Chicago get complicated

The speculative net positions of the peso-dollar on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) reached a level of 51,000 contracts against the Mexican currency, betting on a higher depreciation, after ending October at 43,300 contracts, reaching its worst level since February of 2017.

The five weeks of registration in October of bets against the Mexican currency in Chicago went from 19,600 contracts on October 1 to 43,300 contracts on October 29, an increase of 23,700 additional contracts in that month that estimate that the Mexican currency would depreciate.

This situation was reflected in the exchange rate operations in the last week of October, as the peso went from 20.1740 units per dollar on October 25, to 20.8195 pesos per greenback last Monday, that is, a depreciation of 3.20% or 64.55 cents in that period.

After reaching 20.9787 pesos per dollar in the electronic market, on Wednesday, November 3, prior to the announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the peso appreciated 1.88% or 39.47 cents to 20.5840 at the official closing of Banxico.

Tapering begins

This appreciation of the peso came after the US central bank announced that it will start cutting its monthly bond purchases (tapering) this month with the intention of ending it by mid-2022, which was positive for emerging currencies.

However, the first data for November of speculative net positions against the Mexican peso in the CME stood at 51,000 contracts, which increases the expectation of a greater depreciation of the Mexican currency by the end of 2021.

Each contract has a value of 500,000 pesos, and according to James Salazar, deputy director of Economic and Stock Market Analysis at CIBanco, “the difference between the contracts of those who bet on the peso, and who believe that it will appreciate and those who they go against the peso, which is going to depreciate, what is called net positions of speculators in the Chicago market ”, he explained.

Gabriela Siller, Director of Economic Analysis at Banco Base, explained that there are several factors that have generated volatility in the peso-dollar exchange rate and in the position of investors regarding the future of the Mexican peso.

“There is a greater aversion to risk over Mexico and last week it remained calm before the monetary policy decision of the United States Federal Reserve. Because the discussion on the electricity reform initiative was postponed until April 2022 and because the announcement of the Fed’s monetary policy was in line with market expectations, the peso ended up gaining in the week, being the fifth largest currency. appreciated in the week ”, indicated the specialist.

According to Banxico, the exchange rate went from 20.6090 pesos per dollar on Friday, October 29, to 20.3390 units per greenback on which it closed last Friday, this is an appreciation of the peso of 1.31% or 27 cents.

Banorte analysts estimate that this week it is possible that the peso will extend its appreciation to a range of between 20,1500 and 20,3000 units per dollar. However, in the long term, “we consider that the dollar will maintain an appreciation trend supported by the relative position of the Fed, while the peso could be defensive, but with implicit volatility,” said Alejandro Padilla, deputy general director of Economic Analysis and Financial at Banorte.

Dollar index falls

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the US banknote against a basket of six benchmark currencies, ended October with a slight decline of 0.12%, going from 94.23 to 94.12 units. So far in November it has advanced 0.21% to 94.32 points.

According to Monex, among the currencies that appreciated the most last week against the dollar was the peso with a gain of 1.31%, the Brazilian real with an improvement of 1.77% to 5.54 reais per dollar, and the pound sterling with 1.40 % up to 1.35 units per green ticket.

On the contrary, last week the most depreciated currencies against the dollar was the Canadian dollar with 1.24 units per dollar and 0.48% loss, and a slight adjustment of the euro of 0.08% to 1.16 euros per dollar.

ariel.mendez@eleconomista.mx