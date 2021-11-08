‘The Best Shape Of My Life’, a docuseries about Will Smith

Last month of May, a photo shared by Will Smith On his Instagram profile, he automatically went viral and made us all smile for seeing such an important and beloved Hollywood actor showing us a funny photo of him in a swimsuit, laughing, with the text: “I am in the worst physical shape of my life.” Remember?

We did not know that it was the first stage of a twenty-week journey that was to become, five months later, a a documentary about the actor’s life from ‘Gemini’ and ‘Aladdin’, a six-episode docuseries premiering today on his YouTube channel and in which he explains how that attempt to lose weight became a journey through his mental health.

The idea of ​​the actor, at the beginning of the documentary, was to verify his loss of 20 pounds (just over 9 kilos) in 20 weeks to be able to get into ‘The Best Shape of My Life ” [‘La mejor forma de mi vida’]. It was about getting back into shape after a pandemic year in which we have all lost physical and mental shape.

Nevertheless, What initially appeared to be mere physical and nutritional work turned into an important exercise in mental health; in fact, in an instant in the trailer for the docuseries, he reveals that, at some point in his life, he has contemplated the possibility of committing suicide.

The series was shot while the actor followed a demanding physical plan to get in shape but, at the same time, he was working on his memoirs, ‘Will’, which will arrive in Spain through the Zenith publishing house in less than a month. The writing of that book allowed him to introspect his personal, physical and mental trajectory … and he realized that he was not at all good.

“When I started the documentary, I thought I was in the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was elsewhere. I ended up discovering a lot of hidden things about myself, “says Smith in the trailer.

Will Smith begins to do a lot of sports and to undergo an intense diet to be able to regain his physical condition, but all this leads him to question all the behaviors that are behind his success. Smith will find out on this emotional journey how his Hollywood action star persona has served as a mask to “cover my own cowardice”, it says in the trailer. It has been a defense mechanism for his mental health.

Thus, he explains: “Now I am about to show the world how little I know about myself,” he says. “What you have come to understand as Will Smith – the alien annihilator, the huge movie star – is largely a construction. A character carefully crafted and honed to protect me. To hide from the world. “

Throughout the trailer we can see Smith writing ‘Will’, his memoirs, which he says is in it “exposing my life and many things that people do not know about me “. Many of them, like his suicide attempt, He exhibits it at a table where various members of his family are seated.

The docuseries is produced by Smith and Pinkett Smith’s production company, Westbrook Medito. The first two episodes of ‘The Best Shape of My Life’ premiere today, while the remaining episodes will premiere daily on Will Smith’s official YouTube channel. We are not going to miss them for the world.

