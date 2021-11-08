the best photos with the best style of the actor

That Jack Nicholson goes down in history as a style benchmark has to do with Paul Newman, for example, preceeding him in being one of the most elegant men of all time.

A case very similar to that of James Dean, the eternal rebel, he also had a style capable of transcending the big screen. A benchmark for many men as these images show.

And what would happen to Jack Nicholson and so many others without having stepped on the red carpet at the Oscars? This photo gallery is proof that the 80’s was the glorious decade of these Hollywood film awards.

Jack Nicholson (New Jersey, 1937) has been everything in reality and in fiction. From a rebel locked up in a madhouse to one of the most famous villains in movie history. The actor with the fierce smile was also an icon of the counterculture of the Woodstock years. Times in which he achieved fame thanks to Easy Rider, a film directed by Dennis Hopper With which he managed to become a paradigm for the actors of his generation. Added to this is his fame as an eccentric, seductive and playful; three labels that have accompanied him throughout his career, but which also served to shape the identity of a brilliant and versatile performer.

Nothing seems random in the life and work of Nicholson. Neither are the stylistic issues. The actor has become one of the best examples of how the fashion of the 70s – that which has haunted us for a couple of seasons – was not only shirts with large lapels and wide-legged trousers. He made the jacket one of his essential garments in his wardrobe, subtracting all that liturgy typical of a garment conceived for ceremonies or office days. And there is even more: because it is impossible not to imagine him sheltered by sunglasses; day or night, with dark or slightly smoked crystals. Some style notes that have also forged the image of a capital interpreter whom we honor today through this video on the occasion of his birthday.

