“The best partner we’ve ever had”

Christian horner, director of Red bull racing, praised the performance of Czech Pérez at Mexican GP and the commitment he has with the Austrian team. The Red Bull boss assured that the Mexican driver is the best teammate they have had in many years.

“Checo is in very good shape in the last races and he presents us with many more options. He is very focused on what he can do with the car, he always asks and I must say that he is the best teammate we have had in the team,” he said. Christian horner at the end of the race.

Christian Horner with Checo Pérez in the Red Bull garage. Getty

Similarly, Horner highlighted the last laps of the Mexican when he got very close to passing Lewis hamilton and take away the second place in the Mexican GP. Between laughs and good humor, he maintained that he really liked the career of the man from Guadalajara.

“We had good places today. Checo was very close in the last laps and ran very well. (Lewis) found traffic and Checo was very close in the last 10 laps. It was a good race for him, “he said in an interview for Sky Sports F1.

In addition, the director of Red bull also praised the work of Max verstappen, who took first place and secured the lead in the drivers’ championship, which is shaping up to take the world championship with four races remaining to the end of the season.

“Today was a very good day. It was a good job from Max. We worked the stop well and it was very fast. Max controlled the race and was very good. We weren’t expecting this because of yesterday. Yesterday we were surprised by the results, but it was a blessing because if we had been in the front row, maybe something happens to us at Turn 1 ”.

He even highlighted Verstappen’s passing in the first corner and felt that the Dutch driver had already planned it, as he perfectly executed the pass on the outside to rise as the leader of the race.

“They covered on the inside, but Daniel hits Valtteri and Checo got out, but Max did very well. Max braked well and I believe in his mind he knew what he was going to do ”.

Finally, Horner did not take anything for granted and despite being a point behind in the constructors’ championship, he indicated that they must continue with the strategy outlined if they want to overcome Mercedes, which is marching in the first place.

“There is a long way to go, there are many points left and we must do what we are doing, attack every week. You can see what it means for the whole team. Being one point behind in the championship is very good, “he concluded.