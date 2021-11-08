The best movie and series recommendations for the family

B POSITIVE

B Positive is a rather original sitcom created by Marco Pennette, who has worked for hit shows like Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty and Samantha Who? and produced by Chuck Lorre, responsible for comedies such as Two and a Half Men, The big Bang Theory and The Kominsky Method.

It tells the story of Drew, a divorced man, played by Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), who has a medical crisis and needs a kidney transplant.

At a wedding, he meets Gina, a high school classmate played by Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, who is partying and works for a nursing home and who decides that she is going to donate her kidney.

To make sure that everything will go well, and that the donor will stay away from drugs and alcohol, they decide to live together.

The result is a very Odd Couple-style formula comedy, where Drew is super organized and controlling and Gina is a free soul who complements him.

The interesting thing about the series is that although it touches on very serious health issues, it does so with a lot of humor and heart, and its stars have a lot of chemistry on screen.

Ashford is a revelation.

Part of the plot takes place in the dialysis sessions, where the protagonist forms friendships with his colleagues from the hospital, who are in the same situation.

YOU

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), the obsessive boy who will do everything (even kill!) To win the woman of his dreams, returns. This time he arrives in a suburb in the company of his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and Henry, their newborn son. Those who watched the previous season already know that Joe does not love Love, who is equal to or worse than obsessive and mentally unbalanced. Here Joe wants to make the marriage work for the good of all, but his plans fail when he meets Natalie (Michaela McManus), the next door neighbor. His toxic habits reappear.

Will Natalie be the “right girl” you’ve been looking for for so long? What makes the new chapters addictive is the decision to change the formula that all fans know, giving some tremendous twists to the plot that leave everyone with their mouths open. Badgley and Pedretti give their best performances of the entire series.

The scenes they share, where they try to hide their darkest impulses and even cover up their new crimes, are the highlight of the season. Good thing they already announced the fourth!

LOVE LIFE

The first season of Love Life focused on Darby’s (Anna Kendrick) search to find love for several years of her life, and how the relationships around her marked her and made her the person who reaches the end of her arc. of 10 chapters.

The second season follows another character, on the same pilgrimage, in the same New York.

Now it is the turn of Marcus Watkins, played by William Jackson Harper, an African-American book editor who at the beginning of its 10 chapters finds himself in a marriage where the spark has been extinguished.

His wife is friends with Kendrick’s character, which connects the two stories, and at Darby’s wedding the protagonist meets a woman who moves the rug for him and makes him realize that he is not in the right relationship.

Jackson Harper, nominated for an Emmy for The Good Place, has a lot of charisma like Marcus, and presents a kind of confusion about life that makes him very different from Kendrick’s character in year one.

It was kind of complicated to think how a series with this concept could survive, but its creator Sam Boyd achieves even a more solid job, which starts in 2016 and will come to touch the pandemic and its consequences.