The best and worst of the Apertura 2021, prior to the start of the Repechage

Before starting the most interesting phase of the tournament, we present you the balance that the experts of ESPN make about the highlights that were presented throughout the regular stage

The Opening 2021 It is coming to an end in the regular stage, to enter what promises to be an exciting stage of the repechage and then the Liguilla.

However, before that comes, it is well worth doing an analysis of the teams and players that stood out during the tournament, and what better way to do it in the opinion of the specialists of ESPN.

America was the clear dominator of the Apertura 2021. Imago7

BEST TEAM

Heriberto Murrieta

“America. Although it has had, on Sunday a loss against Blue Cross and last week against Monterrey, I think the America it has been the most solid, the most efficient, the most applied. Not the most spectacular, but the most effective and the most profitable in the tournament. “

David faitelson

“America. Because it has been the most regular in one of the most irregular tournaments in the history of Mexican soccer. We may like how he plays, or not, but the reality is that Solari’s team has been a very effective team on the field of play. “

Hector Huerta

“America. Due to his position in the table, although his last two defeats prevent him from considering him the main favorite for the title. He has shown little personality to win the games that have to be won, and although Santiago Solari’s team gets a lot of points, they have lacked the blood of a champion to lift trophies. “

Mauricio Pedroza

“AmericaBecause it is the most balanced team, the one that best interprets what its coach wants from his players on the court; you don’t necessarily want something spectacular, but something effective. The last streak against Monterrey and Blue Cross it was merely predictable, especially that of Cruz Azul, because América is already classified and is the absolute leader of the tournament, but it is the one that has performed the best so far and continues to be the number one candidate to win the title. “

BEST PLAYER

Heriberto Murrieta

“Guillermo Ochoa. He has had a great tournament, he is at an extraordinary point of maturity. He is an experienced goalkeeper, with reflexes, with a gift of command; a very complete goalkeeper who has had very important performances during the tournament “.

David faitelson

“William Eightto. The goalkeeper makes a difference in every game, his interventions save games and generate points and Guillermo Ochoa is in great shape. “

Paco Memo, in a duel of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League. Imago 7

Hector Huerta

“Guillermo Ochoa. Despite the constant defensive failures of his teammates (Bruno Valdez, Emmanuel Aguilero, Jorge Sánchez and Sebastián Cáceres), the goalkeeper has saved many games and maintains the America at the top of the general table, in addition to being the team with the fewest goals against (tied with Atlas). Ochoa’s interventions in the goal of América have allowed them to win or rescue many points “.

Mauricio Pedroza

“Guillermo Ochoa. At this time it is incredible to name a goalkeeper as the best player in an entire tournament. There is no forward midfield footballer who has had a decisive performance, where thanks to this footballer, his team is competitive and a candidate to win things … Yes America he has the best defense in the tournament, it’s not because he has the best defenders, but yes, because he has the best goalkeeper. “

TEAM THAT DISAPPOINTED

Heriberto Murrieta

“Blue Cross. Because he set the bar very high in the previous tournament and although he came from beating America, Cruz Azul has been intermittent and inconsistent in the tournament, in such a way that it has been, in a way, the disappointment of the current League competition, because much was expected more of him in this regular phase of the campaign, after having been champion of Mexican soccer. “

David faitelson

“Chivas. These players have not responded according to the expectations they had generated. They ran to Vucetich, one of the best coaches in the history of Mexican soccer, and the decision to place Marcelo Michel Leaño as interim coach did not end up giving the expected results. Chivas is a disappointment“.

Leaño has not been able to lift Chivas. Imago7

Hector Huerta

“Regardless of what happens on date 17, which would allow him, or prevent him from entering the playoffs, Chivas It was disappointing because he kicked Vucetich out at the worst moment, when he came from two wins and two draws, and put Marcelo Michel Leaño in his place, which has allowed him to score only six points out of 21. In addition, his goal quota is very poor, with just four touchdowns in seven games … Chivas has qualified only once in 10 tournaments, which is inexcusable in a team of its tradition and hierarchy. “

Mauricio Pedroza

“Chivas, not to vary, as it has been the disappointment for several more tournaments. Because we always think that Chivas is going to make the right decision, it is going to turn the page, it is going to be competitive and it is going to fight for important things. This Guadalajara today is enough to ‘tie up’ the 12th place in the classification, which will give him the pass to the playoffs “.

WORST TEAM

Heriberto Murrieta

“Tijuana, a team that did not strengthen well, that is weak, that has a weak defense and that apparently has no direction “.

David faitelson

“Tijuana. Xolos has been, without a doubt, a team that kept hope with Robert Dane Siboldi and that did not seem to have such a weak roster … It has been the worst, by far, of one of the poorest tournaments in the history of our football ” .

Hector Huerta

“Tijuana, not only because it is the last place in the table in this tournament, but also because during 2021 it did not qualify in either of the two semesters and it barely has 32 points out of 99 disputed (20 from Guardianes 2021 and 12 from Apertura 2021). The fact of not having automatic descent has made the team fall into a certain conformism and today Tijuana is also in last place in the quotient table, with a very high risk of paying a fine in the next one and possibly suffering its first virtual relegation in the first division “.

Mauricio Pedroza

“Tijuana. Neither feet nor head. At a managerial level, there is no continuity in coaching positions … It is the team that has changed the most coaches in the last five years; It doesn’t have quality footballers and when it does have one, it sells it. Tijuana should be grateful that there is no relegation, if not, it would almost-almost comfortably leave the next tournament “.

TOURNAMENT SURPRISE

Atlas, the least thrashed team in Apertura 2021 with a great Camilo Vargas in goal. Getty Images

Heriberto Murrieta

“Atlas. He has played a good tournament, I did not imagine seeing him in the first places, nor qualifying directly for the Liguilla. I think Atlas, in general terms, has had a very good tournament and yes, I would put it as the surprise of the Apertura “.

David faitelson

“Atlas. No one would have imagined that Diego Cocca’s team, which in the previous tournament aspired not to be the last in the percentage table, would have managed to produce a campaign close to 30 points and have gotten among the four with a direct ticket to the Liguilla … Atlas, the surprise of surprises, undoubtedly “.

Hector Huerta

“In such an irregular championship, Atlas it becomes Puebla’s version of the last tournament, by being in the top four of the table against all odds. His strength has been based on his defensive apparatus and on his great goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas, the best foreign goalkeeper in the current league. Atlas has little goal, because except for the strange 6-2 result at the home of San Luis, normally he has few opportunities to score. In addition, current players have not played league often, much less Finals …. Since 1970-71 when the league was instituted, Atlas has barely played a final and has not been a champion for 70 years, for 96 consecutive tournaments. . So it’s surprising that he finished in the top four. “

Mauricio Pedroza

“Atlas, which does not have the most colorful team, nor does it have a roster full of figures, but it is very compact and you have to give a lot of credit to the coach, because he has known how to get the best out of each footballer. Today he is the second general of the tournament, he is orderly, he defends himself very well; it is very difficult to score goals against this Atlas. Maybe when the ‘brave’ part of the tournament arrives, which is the Liguilla, not scoring goals is not always enough, but at least for me it is the big surprise, because throughout the tournament it remained among the top five of the Opening “.