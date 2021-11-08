‘The Batman’: This is the official plot of the film

If nothing prevents it, next March 4 it will hit our screens, the new DC title in whichhe will become the masked hero of Gotham City taking over from people with Michael Keaton, Christian Bale or Ben Affleck.

Warner released an official storyline for the film today, which doesn’t reveal much either, here it is: “The Batman” is an action-packed thriller that tells the story of Batman’s early years investigating a mystery that terrifies Gotham as he tries to control your anger.

Robert Pattinson offers a stark portrayal of Batman as a desperate vigilante who discovers that the anger that consumes him does not make him any better than the serial killer he is after.

Joining Robert Pattinson in the film will also be Paul Duno as Edward Nashton (aka Enigma), Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin).



