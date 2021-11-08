The attractive son of Reese Witherspoon who is the perfect mix between the actress and her ex Ryan Phillippe

Reese witherspoon, the famous 45-year-old Hollywood actress and producer, married Ryan Phillippe in 1999, with whom she had children Ava Phillippe and Deacon Reese Phillippe.

After 9 years of union, the couple decided to divorce in 2008 due to an alleged infidelity on the part of Phillippe during a filming. A short time later, the manager Jim Toth met Witherspoon at a party offered by one of their mutual friends. There they began to talk and shortly after their love story began, and they married in 2011. A year after the marriage, Tennessee Toth, Reese Witherspoon’s third child, was born.

Although Ava phillippe He could pose as his mother on the odd red carpet, now he’s his brother Deacon who goes looking more and more to his mother, and to his father !, as we can see through the photographs that both publish together on their social networks.

In the last image that Reese Witherspoon has published on Instagram, she appears accompanied by her son, who with 17 years is dedicated to music, and they have the same face, although it also resembles Ryan. The young man is the perfect mix.

“Making sure we have some good photos in case we ever need them for a mother-son album cover. I’m trying to create a band and convince @deaconphillippe to join me “, Witherspoon wrote at the bottom of the post.

In addition to their similarity, mother and son enjoy a great complicity and a wonderful relationship that allows them to have fun together, from going to the beach together to doing viral Tik Tok dances with which to promote Deacon’s music.

The executive side of Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar winner, in addition to being a madrassa, is an entrepreneur. Witherspoon founded his own content creation company, Hello Sunshine, to produce audiovisual titles about women’s stories, counted and treated by women.

As if that were not enough and combining it with his acting career where he currently prepares the second season of ‘The Morning Show‘, has a famous reading group where great titles made also by women are discovered.

