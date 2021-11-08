That’s how beautiful Sofía Vergara is at 49 years old

Sofía Vergara does not stop surprising her fans in all aspects. She will play the drug lord Griselda Blanco in a future six-episode Netflix limited series. The series will be titled ‘Griselda’ and will come to the hands of Eric Newman, showrunner of ‘Narcos’ and ‘Narcos: Mexico’.

It is based on real events and will tell the story of the intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco (also known as “La viuda negra” or “The godmother of cocaine”), who created one of the most profitable cartels in the history. Undoubtedly a great challenge for the career of Sofia.

This will be the first starring role of Sofia Vergara, despite the fact that he has not done badly playing supporting roles, as was the case with Gloria in ‘Modern Family’, a role that nominated him four times for the Grammy Awards.

The artist, born in Barranquilla, does not appear, not even by chance, how old she is. Is that next July 10, will be celebrating the golden anniversary. That’s right, he will be 50 years old. It is the desire of generations.

Sofia Vergara posing. Source: Instagram Sofía Vergara

Her figure and beauty invite her to be coveted by brands. Thus, a few hours ago, she was seen Vergara on the social network Instagram, on its official account, promoting a famous brand of elegant and high-quality glasses. It was not the publicity that caught the attention of almost 226 thousand people who, with one click, liked the two photos of the publication that the actress uploaded. What attracted attention was the amount of comments: just over 600, considering that it has about 24 thousand followers.