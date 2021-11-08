This work was adapted to anime and earned a very special place in the taste of fans of the anime in 2021. This anime shows the difficulties of a teenager to overcome her social anxiety and make new friends. So surely you have asked yourself: What character are you from Komi can’t communicate?

This series slices of life It has become one of the favorites of the season, but have you ever wondered what role you would play in this series? Would you be quieter like Komi or shy like Tadano Hitohito? Or what about like Nakanaka Omoharu, strong and otaku? With this test you will know which character you are from Komi can’t communicate (Komi-san wa, Komyushō desu).

In this adventure, we will meet great people like Nakanaka Omoharu, Tadano Hitohito and Najimi Osana. Each of them will have a different relationship with our protagonist, according to her personality. Some of them will be more direct and others will be more measured. Without further ado, we leave you with this test and remember to answer with all sincerity.

* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUT THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION OR SEE IT DIRECTLY FROM YOUR COMPUTER.

Do you prefer winter or summer? What is your favorite fast food? Burgers Tacos Sushi Ramen Pizza Potato chips What is your general mood usually? Happy Sad Happy Laughable Anger (my mood is chaos) Did they bother you at school? I bothered They bothered me Neither of the two How popular did you consider yourself? Unpopular Not Popular Unpopular People recognize me Quite popular Very popular Would you consider dressing up as someone from your favorite series? What is your favorite pet? Cats Dogs Birds Fishes Reptiles and amphibians Insects Test: What character are you from Komi can’t communicate? Komi shouko Like Shouko Komi, you tend to impress people with your presence. For this reason, then people do not usually approach you. Deep down, you would like them to get closer and have new friends. You are a great person with a great heart. Tadano Hitohito Just like Tadano Hitohito from Komi can’t communicate, you are a very sensitive person to people’s feelings and thoughts. You can quickly read what crosses his heart. This ability allows you to help whoever needs it no matter what. Yamai ren Like Yamai Ren from Komi can’t communicate, sometimes you are filled with very strong and intense emotions that you can’t quite express. You can become very possessive of your loved ones. You are very friendly and appreciative. Agari Himiko Like Agari Himiko from Komi can’t communicate, you are a person with very specific and passionate interests who yearn to share them with your friends. You are afraid of pushing people away and you tend to be quite a shy person at first. Nakanaka Omoharu Just like Nakanaka Omoharu from Komi can’t communicate, you tend to be the ‘weirdo’ in your circle of friends. You like video games, anime, and geek culture themes. You are someone with a lot of energy, passion and affection. Osana najimi Like Najimi Osana from Komi can’t communicate, you don’t like keeping anything with yourself. You usually say things as they come out of your heart without fear of anything. You are an empathetic, understanding person and who protects your loved ones. You like to play pranks on people and be the center of attention.

And good? Was this test correct with which character you are from Komi can’t communicate (Komi-san wa, Komyushō desu)? Are you a scary high school student, a lovable girl, or are you a quiet but lovable person? What do you think about it? Do you think we should change some questions? Let us know in the comments.

Visit us in Twitter, Facebook or Instagram!

While you’re here, don’t miss any more content related to your characters from Komi can’t communicate (Komi-san wa, Komyushō desu), as well as other tests, more video games, more anime and more entertainment:

Follow the conversation of which character are you from Komi can’t communicate (Komi-san wa, Komyushō desu) and other sagas on our Discord channel where we also talk about other series, books, comics and some of the latest news.

You can also visit our YouTube to see more content related to anime, cinema, comics, video games and more from geek culture: