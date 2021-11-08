Test: What character are you from Komi can’t communicate?

In this adventure, we will meet great people like Nakanaka Omoharu, Tadano Hitohito and Najimi Osana. Each of them will have a different relationship with our protagonist, according to her personality. Some of them will be more direct and others will be more measured. Without further ado, we leave you with this test and remember to answer with all sincerity.
* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUT THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION OR SEE IT DIRECTLY FROM YOUR COMPUTER.
Do you prefer winter or summer?
What is your favorite fast food?
What is your general mood usually?
Did they bother you at school?
How popular did you consider yourself?
Would you consider dressing up as someone from your favorite series?
What is your favorite pet?
Komi shouko
Like Shouko Komi, you tend to impress people with your presence. For this reason, then people do not usually approach you. Deep down, you would like them to get closer and have new friends. You are a great person with a great heart.
Tadano Hitohito
Just like Tadano Hitohito from Komi can’t communicate, you are a very sensitive person to people’s feelings and thoughts. You can quickly read what crosses his heart. This ability allows you to help whoever needs it no matter what.
Yamai ren
Like Yamai Ren from Komi can’t communicate, sometimes you are filled with very strong and intense emotions that you can’t quite express. You can become very possessive of your loved ones. You are very friendly and appreciative.
Agari Himiko
Like Agari Himiko from Komi can’t communicate, you are a person with very specific and passionate interests who yearn to share them with your friends. You are afraid of pushing people away and you tend to be quite a shy person at first.
Nakanaka Omoharu
Just like Nakanaka Omoharu from Komi can’t communicate, you tend to be the ‘weirdo’ in your circle of friends. You like video games, anime, and geek culture themes. You are someone with a lot of energy, passion and affection.
Osana najimi
Like Najimi Osana from Komi can’t communicate, you don’t like keeping anything with yourself. You usually say things as they come out of your heart without fear of anything. You are an empathetic, understanding person and who protects your loved ones. You like to play pranks on people and be the center of attention.
And good? Was this test correct with which character you are from Komi can’t communicate (Komi-san wa, Komyushō desu)? Are you a scary high school student, a lovable girl, or are you a quiet but lovable person? What do you think about it? Do you think we should change some questions? Let us know in the comments.
Visit us in Twitter, Facebook or Instagram!
While you’re here, don’t miss any more content related to your characters from Komi can’t communicate (Komi-san wa, Komyushō desu), as well as other tests, more video games, more anime and more entertainment:
Follow the conversation of which character are you from Komi can’t communicate (Komi-san wa, Komyushō desu) and other sagas on our Discord channel where we also talk about other series, books, comics and some of the latest news.
You can also visit our YouTube to see more content related to anime, cinema, comics, video games and more from geek culture: