Ten celebrities with a high IQ | People | Entertainment

Like scientists or researchers, several big stars in show business have IQs.

The intelligence quotient (IQ) is the system used to express the relative intelligence of a person. It is estimated that 2% of the population has an IQ greater than 130, among which scientists or researchers stand out, for example, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking had an IQ of 160. However, several great stars of the entertainment world also have an IQ.

Here is a list of ten celebrities with an IQ over 130.

Matt Damon: IQ 160

He has a prolific acting career, but he also excels as a producer and screenwriter. For this last area he won the Oscar for the best original screenplay thanks to Good will hunting (1997), a film for which he was also nominated for best actor; has a second nomination in the same category for his participation in The Martian (2015). Good will hunting also gave him the Golden Globe for best screenplay, an award he repeated in the best actor category for The Martian.

Quentin Tarantino: IQ 160

The film director has in his history films that have become classics, such as Pulp fiction (1995) and Inglorious Basterds (2009). He is also a screenwriter, producer, and actor; It has two Oscars, three Golden Globes, two BAFTAs, as well as the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Lisa Kudrow: IQ of 154

She is very famous for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in the comic series Friends, although it also accumulates a large number of productions such as Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997), Analyze This (1999), or PS I Love You (2007). The Emmy and SAG winner is also a writer, producer and has a BA in Biology.

Meryl Streep: IQ of 143

With three Oscars out of 21 nominations, plus eight Golden Globes out of her 31 nominations, she is practically the queen of Hollywood. But in addition to being an actress, she is a singer and holds a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale University School of Drama.

Shakira: IQ of 141

The Colombian singer-songwriter is also a dancer, actress, UNICEF goodwill ambassador and businesswoman. He knows Spanish, English, Portuguese and Italian. In his entire career, he has sold more than 80 million records and has accumulated several Grammy Awards.

Natalie Portman, Madonna, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emma Watson, Nicole Kidman

Natalie Portman: IQ 140

Rose to fame thanks to her role as Mathilda Lando in the classic The professional (1994), but the lights of the show were not an impediment to study Psychology at Harvard University or graduate with honors from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

In addition to being an actress and psychologist, she is a writer, director, dancer, film producer and speaks six languages. Until now, it has participated in outstanding cinematographic works, such as Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Closer (2004), The Other Boleyn Girl (2008), Black swan (2010). For this last film he received all the accolades, the Oscar, Golden Globe, Bafta, among other awards.

Madonna: IQ 140

The undisputed queen of pop. She hit the stage in the 1980s and has been making a splash ever since, despite music critics calling blonde ambition a passing fad. Her daring style even annoyed the Vatican, being excommunicated for it.

He has millions of albums sold that have been at the top of the hit list, which have earned him several Grammys, among many other awards. Also, she ventured into the cinema, with moderate success, although she won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Eva Perón in Avoid (nineteen ninety six).

Arnold Schwarzenegger: IQ 140

He immortalized himself in the role of Terminator, but his life goes beyond the cinema, since he was also a bodybuilder in his youth, and more recently he was Governor of California. His film history influences films such as Predator (1987), True Lies (1994) or The Expendables (2010).

Emma Watson: IQ of 138

For fans of the saga Harry Potter She will be the eternal Hermione Granger, but she managed not to be pigeonholed in that character and also ventured into other areas. This is how she has served as a goodwill ambassador for UN Women, creator of a sustainable fashion brand, or author of the feminist reading club Our Shared Shelf. I study English Literature at Brown University.

Nicole Kidman: IQ of 135

The Australian actress had already participated in other minor productions such as Dead calm (1989) before launching into stardom with Days of thunder (1990), with Tom Cruise, her now ex-husband. The also singer and film producer is one of the best known faces in Hollywood; He has an Oscar, a Bafta and three Golden Globes. (E)