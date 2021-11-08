Taylor Swift to return to Hollywood with Margot Robbie and Christian Bale

Taylor Swift will return to acting in the next movie David O. Russell, starring Margot Robbie and Christian Bale and will feature the participation of Robert De Niro.

The singer, who was already part of the failed musical Cats, will thus add another appearance in Hollywood, after premiering his own documentary on Netflix, making several cameos and directing the video clip of the song The Man.

The newspaper The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the signing of the singer although he stressed that the script of the film is kept secret and a date for filming has not yet been set.

John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant close the cast of the first project that Russell will direct since the premiere of Joy in 2015.

The American director, screenwriter and producer has not released a new feature film for five years since Joy: The name of the success in 2015, starring Jennifer Lawrence, but it is well known that she loves to hire half Hollywood to carry out her projects, this time it is no exception, since according to the report of The Hollywood Insider, not only will T-Swift have a place among the most recognized names, within the cast are the participation of great movie stars such as Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington as protagonists.

The supporting cast also includes star stars such as Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Few details of the film’s plot have been revealed and a release date has not been scheduled at the moment, still pending from 20th Century Studios, but it is confirmed that Russell is producing this new adventure together with Matthew Budman in Los Angeles. .

Taylor Swift is no stranger to the world of the big screen, she has already participated in highly known projects such as the unfortunate film of Cats (2019), The Giver (2014) and Valentine’s Day (2010), as well as lending her voice to give life to the character of Audrey in El Lórax: in search of the lost trúfula (2012). So far it is unclear to know the role of Taylor Swift’s character or if she will be a fictional version of herself, as Shania Twain did in I Heart Huckabees (2004), feature film by Russell.

arb | nerc