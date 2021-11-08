Sylvester Stallone turns down role in Batgirl movie – Zócalo newspaper

Mexico City.- Since Dc comics confirmed the movie premiere of “Batgirl”, doubts and anxiety haunted the comic strip fans incessantly for a second. Now, it became known that Sylvester Stallone He was in the sights of the casting team, but he did the fuchi to the character they offered him, because they wanted him as the villain Firefly / Garfiled Lynns (Firefly).

The acclaimed actor of Hollywood rejected the proposal of the production of the tape that will be interpreted by the singer Leslie grace And, although most would have liked to see him in the evil suit, the star decided to ignore this opportunity.

Now, it was confirmed that who will give life to Firefly in “Batgirl” will be Brendan fraser, but the reason behind Sylvester Stallone’s rejection of the character gave rise to questions that were not answered, because the true reason behind the decision made by the protagonist of stories such as the sagas of “Rambo” or “Rocky Balboa”.

It should be noted that the famous man was already linked to the world of superheroes, since he lent his voice to the character of King shark for the movie of “The Suicide Squad” from James GunnBut there’s a chance the star’s busy schedule was the reason she said no more.

Usually, the actor is related to good characters, but, for some reason, something did not quite square him about the villain who is an expert in the use of pyrotechnics and explosives. Although this promised to give a difficult fight to the superheroine.

On the other hand, it is known that Sylvester Stallone was somewhat busy with the closing of the recording days of “The Mercenaries 4”, where he will share the screen with celebrities such as Megan Fox, Jason Statham, Andy Garcia and 50 Centas he prepares to tackle his character in the new movie called Little America.

