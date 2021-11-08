Sylvester Stallone movie memorabilia up for auction

Since the gloves from boxing from ‘Rocky‘up to the hair bands of’Rambo‘, memories of the action movie star’s Hollywood career Sylvester Stallone will be auctioned in December 2021, in an event that is expected to raise about 1.5 millions of dollars.

Nearly 500 items are being sold from Stallone’s personal archives, including locker room, accessories, scripts, notebooks and other memorabilia from the actor’s most celebrated films, including the franchises ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ ‘Cliffhanger’, ‘The expendables’ and ‘Demolition man’.

Between the regards Featured are Stallone’s boxing gloves from ‘Rocky III’, which could sell for between $ 10,000 and $ 20,000, as well as notebooks Handwritten prints of the first four ‘Rocky’ movies, priced between $ 40,000 and $ 60,000.

To the fanatics of ‘Rambo’ they are offered a collection of machetes of the first three films, from $ 10,000 to $ 20,000 each, as well as the headband used by Stallone in ‘Rambo: First Blood Part II’ ($ 8,000 to $ 10,000), among other products.

“He’s a sporty guy, that’s what he represents, sports and job hard, and people can relate to that, ”Martin Nolan, chief executive of Julien’s Auctions, told Reuters at a preview in London of the highlights of the show. auction on Tuesday.

Sylvester Stallone, actor in the film ‘Rocky’, winner of the Oscar in 1976. Photo: Reuters.

“And that is why it is so collectible and actually, people have had very little opportunity to own something of his life and career until now,” he added.

Born in New York in 1946, Stallone reached the fame with the boxing movie winner of the Oscar in 1976 ‘Rocky’, soon becoming one of the stars of cinema from action most important of Hollywood.

When asked why the 75-year-old actor is selling the items, Nolan said, “He’s actually moving, he’s selling his house, so that’s the perfect time for anyone to downsize.”



