Suzuki Swift BoosterGreen, details, characteristics and prices Mexico

We are a little less than two months away from the end of 2021, however for Suzuki, taking advantage of the last days that remain in the year to add a new model to its vast portfolio that it offers in our country, is a key piece to achieve a historic brand in As far as sales are concerned and your “green” proposal can help you achieve it. The Suzuki Swift BoosterGreen comes to Mexico with that mission, and here we tell you his price.





The Japanese firm joins the trend of electrified cars, based on his new philosophy called Suzuki Genki Move, which in addition to offering products with greater efficiency and lower fuel consumption, is also characterized by being an environmentally responsible mobility solution, and the new Suzuki Swift BoosterGreen, is in charge of carrying it out.

Notably, this variant of the popular subcompact is a new addition to the line up brand and does not replace any model, but it is characterized by showing off certain details that differentiate it from the rest of the range.

Aesthetically it is very similar to the Swift that we all know, however there are details to highlight such as the new chrome accent grille, halogen headlights, with fog lights and LED daytime running lights, as well as the skulls. The wheels for this version are 16 ”and the bodywork is two-tone, with the option of four different tones; Monarch Orange, Storm Blue, Vulcan Red and Sunset Yellow.

The interior does not represent significant changes, except for some elements such as the 3.5 ”screen in the instrument panel, which provides information on the operation of the BoosterGreen systemWhile the central infotainment screen is 7 ”, it is compatible with Android Auto and has a USB and Bluetooth connection.

The safety section is not far behind, it offers six airbags, ABS, EBD, BA and ESP, in addition to the HEARTECT platform.

Although it is practically a model with technology Mild-Hybrid, which is characterized by making use of a small electric generator to help in certain key scenarios for better performance, Suzuki has decided not to use that term and just call it BoosterGreen. Under the hood, a 1.2-liter four-cylinder block called the DualJet, which delivers 85 hp and 79 lb.-ft. of torque in conjunction with electrical assistance from the 12 V electrical generatorwhile the transmission is only a five-speed manual.

Thanks to the above, the Suzuki Swift BoosterGreen stands out as the under $ 400,000 model to offer the lowest fuel consumption and lowest Co2 emissions, with 23.8 km / L and 98.5 gr / Co2 per kilometer.

Suzuki Swift BoosterGreen

16 “aluminum wheels

ABS brakes with EVD and BA

Electronic stability control

Six airbags

Electrically folding side mirrors

Glasses, mirrors and electrical locks

Halogen headlights

Foglamps

LED daytime running lights

LED skulls

Infotainment with 7 “screen

Android Auto compatibility

Trip computer

Air conditioning

Two-tone body

Suzuki Swift BoosterGreen: Price in Mexico