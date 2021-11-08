Summary of the Terror Week of San Sebastián 2021

Having just arrived from the Sitges Festival, we wanted to continue visiting the Spanish fantastic film festivals and our next stop was the 32nd San Sebastián Horror and Fantasy Film Week. There, in addition to enjoying this beautiful city, we have been able to see some of the titles that are being talked about the most this year within the genre. Today we will tell you about the ones that we have enjoyed the most these days full of fantastic, laughter and blood.

‘The Deep House’

Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury scare us again, but this time underwater. The duo of French directors tell us a typical and topical story of haunted houses, but they do it by immersing us in the depths of a lake. With this original base, the filmmakers manage to entertain in their barely 85 minutes of footage while they scare us and generate incredible tension with a film that is sure to delight the most adept of the most mainstream horror genre.

‘Last Night in Soho’

This beautiful horror film takes us on a trip to London in the sixties to tell us a surprising and enigmatic story. The film begins as a kind of fairy tale to end up turning into a terrifying nightmare with a giallo aesthetic that exudes sophistication through every pore. One of the essentials of the festival, where it has just won the audience award for Best Feature Film, and of the year.

‘The Sadness’

This Taiwanese film (directed by a Canadian) is one of the wildest and most festive of what we have seen. A virus that has spread through Taiwan is turning people into dangerous psychopaths with a thirst for violence and sex. A film that takes the theme of pandemics (too current) to give us a gore film full of blood and gore that will surely be enjoyed by the most lovers of series B and gore. We do not recommend viewing it on a full stomach.

” Prisoners of the Ghostland ‘‘

There was no more suitable film to see with the audience of this festival. Laughter was guaranteed as soon as Nicolas Cage’s name appeared on the screen and everyone applauded like good fans. We are facing a film as bizarre as Cage’s performance, a dystopian film that seems to have been shot in an amusement park that combines elements of western, samurai, cyberpunk, mutants and even the explosion of a testicle. A strange mixture that its director, Sion Sono, brings us in a film in which the only one who seems to take it seriously is its female protagonist, Sofia Boutella.

In addition, we were also able to enjoy two episodes of the remake of ‘Stories to not sleep’ (now available on Amazon Prime Video), especially enjoying ‘Freddy’, directed by Paco Plaza. And we do not want (nor can we) forget some short films that also managed to find a place in our terrifying little heart. Among the international ones, we highlight ‘Les Monstres’, a Canadian short that manages to generate terror thanks to its brutal atmosphere and photography and the great performance of its leading actress. And among those selected at the national level we are left with ‘Au Pair’, a short by David Pérez Sañudo that parodies deep Spain with an eccentric and authentic psychopathic murderer.

By Pablo Pastor.

