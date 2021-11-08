Summary of the matches of the Sunday day of Week 9

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
20

9:35 PM CT

  • Erick cervantes

    Close

      He has been a contributor to ESPN.com since 2011.

We review the highlights of the Sunday evening games on the ninth day of the regular season

The Sunday day of the Week 9 The NFL included some surprises for teams that looked like solid playoff candidates and now leave some questions.

The Cleveland browns passed over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Denver Broncos did the same in their visit to the Dallas cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars surprised once considered favorites to win the AFC in a defensive battle, Buffalo Bills.

Here we review the most notable of the Sunday evening games:

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here