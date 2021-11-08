Summary of the game Santos vs Atlético de San Luis (0-0).

Editorial Mediotiempo

Athletic of San Luis got the last ticket to Repechage thanks to the 0-0 draw he got from his visit to Saints, a result that also served to seal a poor regular phase that will go down in the historical records of Liga MX as the one with the worst goal average in history.

The team from Potosí took the game where it suited them, since he opted for a solid defensive scheme that disconnected the Warriors, today he looked far from the version that beat Pumas 3-0 in a postponed match of Day 11. The same point served him, since thanks to his goal difference he achieved climb to fifth place in the table with 24 points.

Without the pressure to win, Potosinos were the ones who were able to generate the most interesting options in the first part and they even had a great chance to get ahead on a penalty committed by Omar Campos for a reckless hand at minute 32.

Who was in charge of the collection was German Berterame, who had the possibility of be a solo scoring champion, although he ended up putting the ball on the right side from the Carlos Acevedo arch. He was left with nine goals, the same as Nicolás López, Tigres forward.

This action was one of the little that generated emotions among the fans, since coach Marcelo Méndez opted for reinforce his scheme in which he had five defenders fixed, always well supported by his teammates in the center of the field.

The complementary team did not change one iota, although there was not even a single play that could tip the balance, a situation that benefited the team from Potosí who With the point obtained, he reached 20 units that helped him get out of Mazatlán thanks to a better goal difference. Bad game that is added to many others that occurred in a poor semester.