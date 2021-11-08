Summary of Santos 0-0 Atlético San Luis in Liga MX 2021 | 11/07/2021

The match is over! Santos and San Luis do not hurt each other and divide units.

Excellent defensive intervention, preventing Santos’s play from growing.

Change of Santos. Juan Otero leaves for Andrés Ibargüen.

Cannon shot from Otero, but the ball goes to the tribune

Felix’s auction that ends up going sideways.

The actions begin, but they fail to culminate for either team.

Goalie! Lozano’s flashlight, but Barovero ends up sending that ball out of the goal.

Santos changes. Exit Ayrton Preciado and Alan Cervantes by Brian Lozano and Jesús Ocejo.

Change of San Luis. Efraín Orona enters for Jesús Piñuelas

Valdés shot, but the ball went wide.

The meeting was locked in the middle of the court, both teams fight for the ball, but fail to generate dangerous arrivals.

Good rejection of the premises, preventing San Luis from generating danger.

The actions are resumed, the last forty-five minutes of the regular phase of this Apertura 2021.

The first half ends, San Luis did not take advantage of the maximum penalty and they go to the locker room with the scoreboard without opening.

Amazing! Aguirre fails to connect in a good way and the ball ends up going over the crossbar.

Center of Berterame, but Vombergar does not manage to have a good definition.

He failed her! Germán Berterame sends his shot to the second post and the first is lost.

Penal! The referee signals Campos’ hand and it is a maximum penalty in favor of the visitors.

VAR! A hand from Campos is checked within the area.

Preciado’s flash to the goal, but the ball goes way over the top.

Few emotions in the opening minutes of the meeting that closes the day, about half an hour.

Aguirre takes advantage of Barovero’s exit to shoot at the goal, but the ball ends up crashing in Coelho

Gorriarán’s flashlight that ends up leaving the side of the arch.

The match started back and forth, both teams looking for the rival goal.

Roll the ball in Torreón, with this meeting the last date of the regular phase closes.

M. Barovero; J. Piñuelas, L. Coelho, U. Bilbao, J. Hernández, J. Díaz; R. Chávez, J. Sanabria, J. Güémez; G. Berterame, A. Vombergar.

C. Acevedo; F. Torres, M. Dória; A. Cervantes, J. Otero, C. Orrantia, D. Valdés, F. Gorriarán, O. Campos; E. Aguirre, A. Preciado.

San Luis will seek to close its tournament by qualifying for the playoffs and is already at TSM ready to play the last match.

Santos is already in the TSM, tonight they will seek to climb steps to be able to play the repechage match at home.

Ayrton Preciado arrives with everything to this duel, the player scored two goals in his last match and will seek to continue increasing his personal numbers.

Santos will have to be very careful with Germán Berterame, the forward accumulates 9 goals in his favor and tonight he will seek to close with a flourish and increase the number.

Santos adds 23 goals in favor in this Apertura 2021, while he only has 16 against him, numbers that he will seek to increase in his favor.

San Luis still has a chance to qualify for the repechage, the Potosinos need to add, either a draw or a victory, in order to move the positions of the reclassification zone.

