Summary of Santos 0-0 Atlético San Luis in Liga MX 2021 | 11/07/2021

Hasan Sheikh
9:15 PM23 minutes ago

95 ‘

The match is over! Santos and San Luis do not hurt each other and divide units.

10:12 PM27 minutes ago

89 ‘

Excellent defensive intervention, preventing Santos’s play from growing.

10:03 PM36 minutes ago

83 ‘

Change of Santos. Juan Otero leaves for Andrés Ibargüen.

10:02 PM36 minutes ago

82 ‘

Cannon shot from Otero, but the ball goes to the tribune

10:00 PM39 minutes ago

79 ‘

Felix’s auction that ends up going sideways.

8:58 PM40 minutes ago

76 ‘

The actions begin, but they fail to culminate for either team.

9:50 PM an hour ago

70 ‘

Goalie! Lozano’s flashlight, but Barovero ends up sending that ball out of the goal.

9:48 PM an hour ago

69 ‘

Santos changes. Exit Ayrton Preciado and Alan Cervantes by Brian Lozano and Jesús Ocejo.

9:45 PM an hour ago

66 ‘

Change of San Luis. Efraín Orona enters for Jesús Piñuelas

9:41 PM an hour ago

61 ‘

Valdés shot, but the ball went wide.

9:39 PM an hour ago

57 ‘

The meeting was locked in the middle of the court, both teams fight for the ball, but fail to generate dangerous arrivals.

9:33 PM an hour ago

52 ‘

Good rejection of the premises, preventing San Luis from generating danger.

9:24 PM an hour ago

Four. Five’

The actions are resumed, the last forty-five minutes of the regular phase of this Apertura 2021.

9:07 PM2 hours ago

45 + 4 ‘

The first half ends, San Luis did not take advantage of the maximum penalty and they go to the locker room with the scoreboard without opening.

9:01 PM2 hours ago

43 ‘

Amazing! Aguirre fails to connect in a good way and the ball ends up going over the crossbar.

7:59 PM2 hours ago

41 ‘

Center of Berterame, but Vombergar does not manage to have a good definition.

7:54 PM2 hours ago

35 ‘

He failed her! Germán Berterame sends his shot to the second post and the first is lost.

7:52 PM2 hours ago

33 ‘

Penal! The referee signals Campos’ hand and it is a maximum penalty in favor of the visitors.

8:50 PM2 hours ago

32 ‘

VAR! A hand from Campos is checked within the area.

7:48 PM2 hours ago

30 ‘

Preciado’s flash to the goal, but the ball goes way over the top.

7:47 PM2 hours ago

26 ‘

Few emotions in the opening minutes of the meeting that closes the day, about half an hour.

8:38 PM2 hours ago

19 ‘

Aguirre takes advantage of Barovero’s exit to shoot at the goal, but the ball ends up crashing in Coelho

7:31 PM2 hours ago

12 ‘

Gorriarán’s flashlight that ends up leaving the side of the arch.

7:27 PM2 hours ago

7 ‘

The match started back and forth, both teams looking for the rival goal.

7:17 PM2 hours ago

0 ‘

Roll the ball in Torreón, with this meeting the last date of the regular phase closes.

7:56 PM3 hours ago

XI San Luis

M. Barovero; J. Piñuelas, L. Coelho, U. Bilbao, J. Hernández, J. Díaz; R. Chávez, J. Sanabria, J. Güémez; G. Berterame, A. Vombergar.

7:55 PM3 hours ago

XI Santos

C. Acevedo; F. Torres, M. Dória; A. Cervantes, J. Otero, C. Orrantia, D. Valdés, F. Gorriarán, O. Campos; E. Aguirre, A. Preciado.

7:49 PM3 hours ago

They arrived

San Luis will seek to close its tournament by qualifying for the playoffs and is already at TSM ready to play the last match.

7:42 PM3 hours ago

At home

Santos is already in the TSM, tonight they will seek to climb steps to be able to play the repechage match at home.

7:33 PM3 hours ago

Goal scorer!

7:28 PM3 hours ago

Be careful with this player

Ayrton Preciado arrives with everything to this duel, the player scored two goals in his last match and will seek to continue increasing his personal numbers.

7:19 PM3 hours ago

Be careful with this player

Santos will have to be very careful with Germán Berterame, the forward accumulates 9 goals in his favor and tonight he will seek to close with a flourish and increase the number.

7:16 PM3 hours ago

To keep adding

Santos adds 23 goals in favor in this Apertura 2021, while he only has 16 against him, numbers that he will seek to increase in his favor.

7:11 PM3 hours ago

Decisive duel

San Luis still has a chance to qualify for the repechage, the Potosinos need to add, either a draw or a victory, in order to move the positions of the reclassification zone.

7:06 PM4 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow Santos vs Atlético San Luis live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups Santos vs Atlético San Luis live, as well as the most recent information that emerges from the TSM Stadium. Do not miss details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

7:01 PM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch Santos vs Atlético San Luis online and live

5:56 PM4 hours ago

Atletico San Luis statements

5:51 PM4 hours ago

Holy statements

7:46 PM4 hours ago

For the miracle

7:41 PM4 hours ago

To close with a flourish

7:36 PM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the TSM Stadium

7:31 PM4 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Santos vs Atlético San Luis match, corresponding to Day 17 of the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the TSM Stadium, at 7:06 p.m.

.

