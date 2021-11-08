SUÁREZ GOES FOR BENZEMA: This is the table of top scorers of the Spanish League 2021/22

Karim Benzema remains at the top of the scorers in the Spanish League 2021/22, but watch out for Luis Suárez. The gunman He converted against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium, placing himself 3 annotations behind KB9. Right now, the historic Uruguayan striker is tied with Vinícius Júnior, the Brazilian whirlwind, and Raúl de Tomás, who has just been cited by the Spanish National Team.

In the TOP 10, FC Barcelona is represented by the Dutch Memphis Depay, who scored with a header against Celta de Vigo. And it is worth making a special mention of Radamel Falcao, the player on this list with the best minute / goal ratio. With 35 years of age, Tiger It is showing that it continues to have the quality to be differential in the football of maximum demand.

TOP 10 SCORERS IN THE 2021/22 LEAGUE

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 10 goals in 11 games (971 minutes). Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid): 7 goals in 12 games (788 minutes). Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid): 7 goals in 12 games (915 minutes). Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol): 7 goals in 12 games (1054 minutes). Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad): 6 goals in 8 games (646 minutes). Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona): 6 goals in 12 games (1080 minutes). Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano): 5 goals in 8 games (334 minutes). Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal): 5 goals in 11 games (707 minutes). Joselu (Deportivo Alavés): 5 goals in 12 games (950 minutes). Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo): 5 goals in 13 games (1058 minutes).

Undefeated data. Karim Benzema is not only the top scorer in the Spanish League, he is also the player with the most assists (7) so far in the championship. More than just a 9.

Did you know…? Luis Suárez has 28 goals and 4 assists in 44 games played in the Spanish League with Atlético de Madrid. He has already scored against Real Madrid. He already marked FC Barcelona. And he was already a champion. Big deal.