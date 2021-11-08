Strange voices and mystery: how were the paranormal experiences of Megan Fox

Although many have had paranormal experiences throughout their lives, it is true that those that transcend are those that famous people tell in great detail. Thus, as narrated, among others, Megan fox, who lived this type of situation on several occasions.

It is not the first time Megan fox He tells it, but it was a while ago when, in a stay in Mexico City, she and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, overheard someone making breakfast. However, when they went to see, half an hour later, there was nothing and no one. In this regard, the Transformers actress said: I can not explain why they were making those noises.

Megan says they are high-level ghosts because “they always make sandwiches or wash dishes, they only do things in the pantry or the fridge, so sometimes I thank them.”

However, it was not only that time, because Megan fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, can’t sleep in the actress’s new home.

It seems that the house in which the American model lives It has some spirits and ghosts that make the doors open and close on their own without any blast of air to blame.

Both consider that the house is occupied by spectral presences. So much so that, on one occasion, Megan called him very upset to explain that she had locked herself in her room because there was an intruder in the house, but when he came to her aid, and after checking, she did not find anyone.

Whenever he can, Fox admits that those noises in his house may have something to do with his temper, since she is hidden among all the madness of the entertainment world.

The two artists agree that they hear noises and that every time they hear something strange they go through the house, although they admitted that what they need is a ghostbuster., according to one of the Ellen DeGeneres shows.

Megan’s house in the crosshairs

The movie star does not know if she will really have to move because her partner claims her mansion is haunted. Although they are sure that those presences they live with do not bother them as much as those that hang around Megan’s house.

Regarding her childhood, the actress maintains that she played with simple things and was not afraid of anything.

However, they weren’t the only ones hearing strange voices. “Everyone who comes and stays after 7pm says: ‘Yes, there is definitely something in your kitchen,’ they both say.