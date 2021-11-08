Strange voices and mystery: how were the paranormal experiences of Megan Fox

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
26

Although many have had paranormal experiences throughout their lives, it is true that those that transcend are those that famous people tell in great detail. Thus, as narrated, among others, Megan fox, who lived this type of situation on several occasions.

It is not the first time Megan fox He tells it, but it was a while ago when, in a stay in Mexico City, she and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, overheard someone making breakfast. However, when they went to see, half an hour later, there was nothing and no one. In this regard, the Transformers actress said: I can not explain why they were making those noises.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here