Steven Spielberg’s great advice to Denzel Washington

There are tips that are worth gold! That’s what Denzel Washington must have thought when director Steven Spielberg shared his wisdom with him.

Definitely Denzel Washington He is one of the most important actors in recent years, his two Oscars and three Golden Globes confirm this fact. Even so, she still seeks advice when she has doubts about how to tackle a new job. But when you are a Hollywood megastar, you have the opportunity to ask your questions to one of the biggest as he is. Steven Spielberg.

When Denzel Washington decided to start his job as a director, he went to Steven Spielberg and this is what he said:

“Steven Spielberg told me years ago when he was nervous about making movies: Everybody steals, Denzel, but make sure you steal from the best. I’ve re-watched Coppola’s godfather movies and stolen their shots. And I will also rob Spielberg.

The advice seems to have served him well.

Denzel Washington has only directed Antwone fisher in 2002, The great debate in 2007, an episode of Grey’s Anatomy and Fences. For this film the actress Octavia spencer won the Oscar, while the feature film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor.

Is currently shooting Journal for Jordan, which is also producing and has as its big star Michael B. Jordan. This story is about a soldier who, before he is killed in action in Baghdad, writes a diary for his son with the intention of telling him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father. At the same time he is also preparing the film of Joel coen call The Tragedy of Macbeth which is about a Scottish lord who is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next king of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans to seize power.

So looking back at his acting career and now his work as a director, you can guarantee that Denzel Washington He has learned quite a few tricks of the trade from the masters of the film industry.