GOALS: Steve Buscemi dressed up as his own meme on Halloween

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Halloween is a traditional American holiday, where not only children dress up to celebrate “Halloween”, adults also do it, including many celebrities who each year stand out for their comic costumes.

And this year, one of them was actor Steve Buscemi, who definitely won Halloween 2021 recalling his meme inspired by his character from the 30 Rock series.

You can read: Cosplay chafa will award 100,000 pesos to the gamer costume this Halloween

For those who are not familiar with the meme, we tell you that it is a screenshot of a scene from the sitcom, where Buscemi’s character said that he once had to pass himself off as a student, trying to go unnoticed with that ridiculous disguise, waving with the now mythical phrase “How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?” (How are you guys?).

And this past Sunday, the actor known for his appearances in the Adam Sandler films or the Boardwalk Empire series, wore the same outfit again, handing out candy disguised as his own meme.

This clearly shows how simple and “cool” he is and has always been Steve Buscemi, whom many who have responded to the tweets with the photos of yesterday Sunday, call him “the sweetest guy in the world, a friendly guy and always smiling.”

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord