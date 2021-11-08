St. Louis Cardinals catches record by winning 5 Golden Gloves in 2021 MLB season

SAN LUIS – A record 5 St. Louis Cardinals players win National League Gold Gloves: first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, center fielder Harrison Bader and left patrolman Tyler O’Neill, who were recognized as the best defenders in their respective positions.

Arenado won his ninth Gold Glove and the first since it was traded last winter from the Colorado Rockies. Goldschmidt earned his fourth trophy and his first since 2017 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. O’Neill earned the designation for the second consecutive season.

Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel won his fifth Gold Glove and San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford won his fourth.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried, who won last week in the final game of the World Series, added his second straight trophy. Adam Duvall, traded from the Miami Marlins to the Braves last July, earned the designation in right field.

Jacob Stallings of the Pittsburgh Pirates received the designation as a receiver.

Houston Astros Cuban Yuli Gurriel added a Gold Glove in the first to his AL batting title, while Astros teammate Carlos Correa won the award as shortstop. Oakland Athletics’ Matt Chapman won third base, teammate Sean Murphy on receiver. Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien achieved recognition after signing with the Blue Jays and changing positions.

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor and left patrolman Andrew Benintendi were recognized for the first time. Right fielder Joey Gallo, who was traded by Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees last July, achieved his second consecutive Gold Glove.

Voting is done by managers and up to six coaches from each team, and they cannot vote for the players in their ninth.