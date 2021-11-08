Spain Basketball Selection: Sergio Scariolo’s ‘cameo’ with comedy actor Adam Sandler

ANDl Spanish national coach, Sergio Scariolo, posted a picture on their networks next to Adam Sandler, renowned American actor, screenwriter and film producer, whom he had the opportunity to meet and with whom he shared a pleasant day in which both They talked about movies and especially about basketball, of which the 54-year-old actor He is passionate, so I really enjoyed the chat with the Italian technician.

The renowned comedy actor, who has starred in a large number of Hollywood films that have grossed nearly two billion dollars at the box office, He is a great basketball fan, as he was able to know first-hand Sergio Scariolo.

I had a great time sharing a day with Adam Sandler, an extremely kind person with a deep knowledge of basketball. Sergio Scariolo (Spanish coach)

The Spanish coach enjoyed the encounter with the tenor of his words: “I had a great time sharing a day with Adam Sandler, a person extremely friendly and with a deep knowledge of basketball“, the selector wrote in his social networks next to an image of both in a basketball court.

Scariolo, after leading the Spanish team at the Tokyo Games, where Spain was eliminated in the quarterfinals by USA, is already preparing the season with his new team, the Virtus of Bologna, to which they try to return to the elite of European basketball.