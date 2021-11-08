Sofía Vergara, the most dangerous “widow” on Netflix

Sofía Vergara, actress and ex-partner of Luis Miguel, joins the narco, at least in fiction, since it will give life to Griselda Blanco, known as “The Black Widow”, who had great power in organized crime, long before the names of the great male bosses of Colombia were heard.

Vergara will do this work for a Netflix series, confirmed the news portal “The Hollywood Reporter”.

“Griselda Blanco was a great character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the more notorious male bosses we know so much about,” Vergara said in an interview with “Variety.” .

So far, it is known that the production about the life of the Colombian criminal, whose prolific trafficking activity from her country to the United States took place in the 70s, It will consist of six chapters of 50 minutes.

Several members of the “Narcos” creative team are mentioned as working on the series, including Eric Newman, Doug Miro, and Carlo Bernard, who are serving as executive producers on the project.

Meanwhile, Sofía Vergara will be an executive producer, as well as a protagonist. Andrés Baíz, who has made his career in film, will direct the series.

