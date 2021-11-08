Sofa Vergara’s secret to having a wasp waist: PHOTOS

With nearly 30 years of artistic career, Sofa Vergara is one of the biggest stars on the big screen, rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s elite.

The Colombian actress has been the image of multiple international brands, which is why she has positioned herself as one of the most sought-after Latin faces.

In addition, at 49 years of age, the Barranquilla star has one of the most impressive images in the world of cinema and proof of this are the photos he shares through his social networks.

The protagonist of Modern Family has become an inspiration for thousands of women, because at her age and with a son, she has an unreal silhouette.

Vergara is one of the highest representatives of the Latino people. Photo: IG / sofiavergara

What they very little know are Vergara’s secrets to having a doll waist and a flat stomach in her late 50s.

Sofa Vergara set fire to the nets

Without losing the floor, the actress has always maintained a very close relationship with her followers, whom she continually rewards with her Instagram images.

It should be noted that Sofa is a true fashionista, as she has become an inspiration for her great taste in dressing, very suitable for each season of the year.

Proof of this is that it has shown that comfort always goes hand in hand with glamor, because it knows how to use activewear with the perfect accessories.

Even relaxed looks spectacular. Photo: IG / sofiavergara

But also, she knows how to choose clothes that highlight her well-crafted attributes very well, as she has confessed on more than one occasion that black is not only synonymous with elegance but also with styling.

Fashionista could be the middle name of the actress. Photo: IG / sofiavergara

Secrets of Sofa Vergara for a twenty-something image

At 49 years of age, the Colombian actress has a heart attack image, and better than any adolescent, which she has not done overnight.

One of Vergara’s greatest physical attributes is being able to show off a wasp waist, and her secret is much more common than you might imagine: tough exercise routines.

The Colombian looks better than any twenty-year-old. Photo: IG / sofiavergara

It is no secret to anyone that the actress has always been very strict with her body, so through her networks she shares the secrets of her figure.

The actress has revealed that the first thing is to consume a drink that helps you get rid of toxins and clearly, with exercises to reaffirm the weight that is being lost.

The main part of his exercise routine is the abs, this added to a detox tea and diet sodas, but occasionally.

It should be noted that the actress also advises doing 120 minutes for 5 days a week, as well as having two days off, which will be balanced with a strict diet.

Routine by Sofa Vergara

The actress has given a method of exercises that have helped her to have the image that she always shares on social networks: SLT for its acronym in English.

These are: Strengthen (strengthen), Lengthen (lengthen) and Tone (tone).

The actress boasts a spectacular figure. Photo: IG / sofiavergara

These movements combine some exercises such as cardiovascular work, toning and some series of Pilates performed with a fitness machine called a megaformer.

Sometimes, the actress also performs the multi-joint dumbbell Wood Chop exercise: which consists of lifting the dumbbell overhead, with the legs stretched out and shoulder-width apart.

