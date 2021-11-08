So you can delete a message on WhatsApp even if the time limit has passed

How can you delete a message on WhatsApp by skipping the time limit. (photo: La Vanguardia)

WhatsApp has become everyone’s favorite messaging app for communicating with family and friends. A tool that has a series of tricks that allow you to get the most out of it, such as reducing the size of a video from your cell phone, knowing who has it scheduled in their contacts or even how to schedule messages on WhatsApp. On this occasion, we will show you how you can delete for a sent message even if several hours have passed for any contact.

Although there are shortcuts to recover deleted messages, this time we present one that is not really new but that allows everyone to delete any text that has been sent once the time limit that WhatsApp imposes for it has elapsed, and that it is configured so that in one hour at most, it can be eliminated.

Unlike other hidden cheats or functions, It is not necessary to download a third-party application to perform this shortcut, it only uses some functions that mobile phones incorporate from the factory. At the moment, it works perfectly on devices Android , Meanwhile in iPhone it’s not possible.

How the trick to delete a message on WhatsApp works

Sometimes a message is sent by WhatsApp and after a few hours one ends up regretting it, but it is too late and we cannot delete it for everyone, only for ourselves. Nevertheless, there is a trick that ends this limitation in mobile phones with Android operating system.

Photograph of a mobile phone with the logo of the WhatsApp technology application. EFE / Marcelo Sayão / Archive



Before revealing how it works, It is important to note that although the message can be deleted several hours after it is sent, this does not mean that the other person has not read the contentOn the contrary, the most logical thing is that the receiver of the message has already read it. It should also be noted, that you can only delete messages that include text, as this trick does not work with images and stickers.

To delete an old message for all chat participants, both individual and group, you just have to follow a few small steps:

Guide to delete a message on WhatsApp by skipping the time limit

1. First of all, You must activate the airplane mode of the Android mobile to that the smartphone does not have internet and cannot activate the time automatically.

2. After, you must force WhatsApp to run, since it is not enough to close the application.

3. You should go to the “Setting” of the phone, enter the section “Applications” and click “Stop”.

4. Once you have completed these steps, you must disable the option to get the internet time automatically and modify the time and date of the mobile in the ‘Settings’ manually. It is recommended to select a day or time before sending the message.

5. At this point there is only enter WhatsApp and delete the message, so that he is not present for anyone.

6. To finish the trick, You must deactivate the airplane mode of the mobile phone and allow the device to automatically update the date and time. This way, no one else will be able to see the deleted content.

Message deleted correctly with the Android cell phone trick. (photo: Official Press)

WhatsApp will not work on these Samsung cell phones

Learn about the Samsung cell phone models and their systems that will not be compatible with WhatsApp from November 2021.

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

– Samsung Galaxy Core

WhatsApp will stop working on the – Samsung Galaxy Ace 2. (photo: Android Zone)

There are other brands that will also be affected, such as Huawei, ZTE, LG, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Faea F1, THL W8, Sony Xperia M, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight and Caterpillar Cat B15.

KEEP READING:

Instagram: learn the differences between silencing, restricting and blocking a person

7 Useful Spotify Features To Get The Most Out Of Your Music App

So you can forward a message by WhatsApp without the “forwarded” label appearing