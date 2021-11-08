Shingeki no Kyojin could have a collaboration with Call of Duty: Vanguard – Kudasai

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the new installment of the successful video game franchise Call of duty, developed by Sledgehammer Games and distributed by Activision, launched on November 5 on different platforms. However, what caught the attention recently among the anime fan community was a curious leak related to the franchise of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan).

The Twitter user “@DRAKEHURLEYYT“He recently published that he found the model of Levi Ackerman’s swords within the video game files. However, due to the speed with which the topic went viral, it ended up eliminating its publication, assuring that “I did not know that this information could not be shared yet“, Despite being one of the most worn excuses in the business. Still, it has yet to be officially announced, and it’s unclear if those models are there for short-term or long-term use.

Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season Synopsis

Gabi Braun and Falco Grice have been training their entire lives to inherit one of the Seven Titans under Marley’s control and help their nation eradicate the Eldians on Paradis. However, just when everything seems to be fine for the two cadets, their peace is suddenly shaken by the arrival of Eren Yeager and the remaining members of the Scout Corps. Having finally reached the Yeager family basement and learned about the dark history surrounding the Titans, the Scout Corps has finally found the answer they so desperately struggled to uncover. With the truth now in their hands, the group set out for the world beyond the walls. In this Final Season, two completely different worlds collide as each party pursues their own agenda in the long-awaited conclusion to Paradis’s fight for freedom.

Source: Twitter account

