Selling cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin must be declared before the SAT and even generates income tax of 20% for some cases in Mexico, according to PRODECON

A new preliminary study prepared by the Taxpayer Defense Attorney (Prodecon) suggests that certain cryptocurrency sales operations are subject to a Income Tax (ISR) of 20% on the total amount of the transaction, specifically those that exceed the marked limit in the Fiscal Code of the Federation.

In the Prodecon document it is mentioned that as there is no specific category To classify the taxes that must be assigned to cryptocurrencies, they would enter the tax regime for the sale of assets, as they are considered income derived from the sale of virtual assets.

This means that because they are goods other than real estate, the ISR payment would be for the amount resulting from applying the 20% rate to the total amount of the operation, same as would have to be retained by the acquirer, that is to say the buyer.

SAT only requires you to pay taxes, if you go over this limit

Prodecon indicates that the withholding of taxes and provisional payments would only apply when the amount of the operation is greater than 227,400 pesos, otherwise the taxpayers they are released from the obligation.

In addition, for this type of situation, the Attorney General mentions that it is necessary issue the Digital Tax Receipt online (CFDI), since the tax legislation establishes that it must be issued in all cases of disposal of assets, an action that must be make the buyer.





Prodecon also considers that all movements in the sale of cryptocurrencies, They should be declared before the SAT and pay the corresponding taxes, even when the money is kept within the digital exchange platform of virtual currencies and profit has not been transferred to the bank account.

In Mexico they are not recognized, but users do buy them

In addition, in a study prepared by Finder, they point out that at least 12% of the population in Mexico it is the holder of cryptocurrencies, which places the nation as the ninth with the highest possession rate of these instruments in the world.

Despite the fact that cryptocurrencies are not authorized for use as exchange currency in Mexico, by not fulfilling the functions of the classic definition of money, they are instruments with which commercial transactions can be carried out.

This document the measure does not make official, but it is only the position of the Attorney General’s Office, since Mexico does not have a regulation specifically focused on cryptocurrencies, this dependence considered is the way in which they can be classified and considered within the regulations currently in our country.