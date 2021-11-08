Selena Gomez and the perfect knit dress for girls who don’t want too tight clothes

After finishing the first season of Only murders in the building, where Selena Gomez returns to television in a Disney + series full of mystery, the actress has reappeared to promote another of her projects. And this time it has nothing to do with the world of interpretation or music. As you know, Selena founded her own beauty firm almost two years ago, Rare Beauty, and of course she is the best brand ambassador. This has been demonstrated again at the event held in New York, where he has come to present the novelties of the cosmetic seal. For the occasion, Selena has opted for comfort with winter’s most versatile style formula: knitted dress and knee-high boots.







The clues that pointed to the sweater dress as the style hit of the season have multiplied in the fall-winter collections seen on the catwalk. Signatures like Missoni, Lacoste or Area opted to include knitted jumpers with wide lines among their novelties for the cold months, proposals that in many cases could work both as a minidress and as a long sweater. Selena Gomez says yes to this trend, ideal for girls who do not want too tight clothes, and opts for a dress with a two-tone striped print. Despite its simplicity, it incorporates some details that distance it from the most basic creations. For example, the golden buttons that he adds on one of the shoulders or the opening in another area of ​​the garment.

Selena Gomez’s striped dress It is from Balmain and we saw it in the fashion show that the firm held at the Parisian Charles de Gaulle airport. Olivier Rousteing, creative director of the French brand, proposes to combine it with a vintage-inspired belt and red pointed shoes. Nevertheless, the interpreter has taken the trend to her field and has opted for simplicity. To combat low temperatures, it has relied on high boots that do not admit margin of error, a black square toe and comfortable heel model from Reformation. The style, designed as always by Kate Young, is completed with a classic Tod’s coat. The result? A very easy to emulate look that we can easily imagine in any work outfit or dinner with friends.