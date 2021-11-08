Salinas Pliego insults user who pointed out TV Azteca transmission errors

A user complained about aa failure in the transmission of TV Azteca about the canelo fight, fact that Salinas Sheet responds with abuse.

The broadcast television They have demonstrated their importance for the Mexican population that does not have private entertainment services, such as Izzi, Sky, HBO, among others. These provide viewers with a good option to continue consuming different audiovisual products to spend their free time, such as movies, series, programs and sometimes some sporting events.

According to Statista in his study on open television channels that are seen more frequently in Mexico, we can note that the Las Estrellas channel takes 52 percent of the national preference, in second place is Channel 5 with 44 percent, Azteca Uno with 42 percent, Azteca 7 with 39 percent and later with a notorious difference Imagen Televisión with 10 percent, among other leading channels in the country.

Yesterday one of the most important events for the Mexican box took place some time ago, the fight of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who faced Caleb Plant in Las Vegas to show that the boxer is still worthy of being among the best positioned in the world by winning again in a historic fight with a knockout in episode 11, managing to be the absolute champion of super middleweight, representing an event of international caliber that thousands of viewers were eager to witness.

This fight was broadcast by some channels of national and international scope, among them, TV Azteca. However, a user on social networks showed his dissatisfaction with said transmission, since there was a moment when the channel ran out of sound when they were interviewing Canelo, so he mentioned that they should be more careful and more quality in future broadcasts.

Fatal moment of tv 7 azteca when the sound was lost in the interview with canelo, more care and quality in the transmissions – Raúl López Alvarado (@ rlarla54) November 7, 2021

After this, the businessman who owns TV Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, again showed his presence on social networks and mentioned to the user the efforts of the company to provide viewers with this event for free and that if a detail of a microphone is what causes him uncertainty, he is welcome to pay the 80 dollars it costs to broadcast on PPV, while insulting him; This response has caused various impressions to users, some in favor and others against the employer.

1. You are an entrepreneur. Do not expect charity, good treatment or smiles.

2. Obeys their interests, has no responsibility to anyone, other than their businesses and what derives from them.

3. Do not put it on a pedestal, ignore our existence, or not when there is benefit involved. pic.twitter.com/cLX1lbIccs – Alfredo Aragon (@AlfredoAragonN) November 7, 2021

Pray and because according to you it is free !! It must be accepted with poor quality, if I buy one of your motorcycles and it comes out bad, I cannot complain because it is in installments, nice congruence – Omar Mata (@ Omarmata17501) November 7, 2021

Thank you very much for the transmission of the fight, it was great and to the dissatisfied then to the scourge. something never seen before, enough channels to watch the fight. I would like that at some point they will pass some other sport (F1 for example). Greetings. And there is no courage so early – Pep, SARS-CoV-2 (@Jojuen) November 7, 2021

This is not the first time that Salinas Pliego insults to a user on social networks, the businessman is constantly shown with this type of attitudes where he does not allow himself to receive insults on the part of users on social networks (like the time he generated controversy with a classist comment), that despite the fact that this It can affect your image before the networks, it also manages to promote the conversation in it, achieving thousands of reactions, comments and managing to create new followers that are in favor of the entrepreneur, achieving an efficient technique to be present in the networks.

This strategy has worked well for the businessman, since he currently has 949 thousand followers on his Twitter account, which he has used on severe occasions to launch some dynamics with promotions, and even give away a million pesos for his birthday.

